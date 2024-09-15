Rams WR Cooper Kupp exits game vs. Cardinals with ankle injury
The Los Angeles Rams were dealt another major injury blow Sunday. Leading receiver Cooper Kupp exited their Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with an ankle injury. The Rams said he was doubtful to return.
Earlier in the week, the Rams placed second-year wideout Puka Nacua on injured reserve with a knee injury. He will be out for at least a month.
Kupp was apparently injured near the end of the second quarter. He came up limping after a 24-yard catch with 52 seconds remaining in the first half. He then went to the locker room early and did not emerge when the second half began.
When he left, Kupp had four catches for 37 yards as the Rams trailed the Cardinals by double digits.
After Arizona's 41-10 win, Kupp was spotted wearing a boot on his left foot, as reported by The Orange County Register. Rams coach Sean McVay said he did not have more information on the injury.
Without Kupp and Nacua, the Rams are thin at receiver. Behind them on the depth chart are Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, Tyler Johnson.
