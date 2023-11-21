National Football League
Rams waive RB Darrell Henderson again after his 4-game return to the team
Updated Nov. 21, 2023 7:52 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Rams have waived running back Darrell Henderson for the second time in two seasons.

The Rams dropped Henderson on Tuesday after a four-game return to the team with which he won the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

Kyren Williams, the Rams' starting running back this season, is expected to return from a four-game absence with a sprained ankle Sunday against Arizona.

Henderson rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries over the past four games with the Rams (4-6), who drafted him in the third round in 2019. He also caught 10 passes for 103 yards after stepping right back into the injury-depleted Rams' lineup last month.

Henderson scored a touchdown in the Rams' comeback victory over Seattle last Sunday, but he was outperformed by Royce Freeman, who has rushed for 215 yards this season. Freeman appears to be staying as a backup behind Williams, the Rams' leading rusher with 456 yards and six touchdowns in their first six games.

Henderson was initially waived by the Rams on Nov. 22, 2022, after 10 games in his fourth NFL season. He was out of the league until the Rams called last month.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

