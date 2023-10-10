National Football League
Rams trading WR Van Jefferson to Falcons in draft pick swap
National Football League

Rams trading WR Van Jefferson to Falcons in draft pick swap

Published Oct. 10, 2023 3:04 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a trade to send receiver Van Jefferson and a seventh-round pick in 2025 to the Atlanta Falcons for a sixth-round pick in 2025, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams were still completing the deal.

Jefferson is a 2020 second-round pick who played a steady role on the Rams' offense when healthy for his first three NFL seasons. He started every game in Los Angeles' 2021-22 championship season, setting career highs with 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns before catching four passes in the Super Bowl.

But the Florida product has fallen out of the receiver rotation this year. He had been supplanted by record-setting rookie Puka Nacua and speedy third-year pro Tutu Atwell even before Super Bowl 56 MVP Cooper Kupp made a strong return from injury last Sunday against Philadelphia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jefferson's fate was fairly clear when he played only two offensive snaps against the Eagles, with even Ben Skowronek getting more playing time. Jefferson has eight catches for 108 yards this season.

Jefferson could contribute quickly with the Falcons, who have questionable depth and little production at receiver behind USC product Drake London, who has 17 catches for 204 yards and two TDs.

Atlanta's three most productive pass-catchers are running back Bijan Robinson and tight ends Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts. Mack Hollins is the Falcons' second-leading wide receiver with just nine catches for 143 yards.

Jefferson had 101 catches with the Rams for 1,499 yards over four seasons. Although he missed a chunk of last season because of an injury, he also had perhaps the most memorable play of his career when he caught a last-minute touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield in Los Angeles' shocking comeback victory over Las Vegas last December.

Jefferson is the second 2020 second-round pick to be traded by the Rams already this season. Los Angeles shipped running back Cam Akers to Minnesota last month after he clashed with the coaching staff again.

—Reporting by The Associated Press

 
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Prediction, odds, picks

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Prediction, odds, picks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes