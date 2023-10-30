National Football League
Monday Night Football live updates: Lions lead Raiders in second quarter
Updated Oct. 30, 2023 8:57 p.m. ET

Week 8 of the NFL comes to a close Monday with the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) facing the Detroit Lions (5-2) at Ford Field.

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who missed the previous six quarters with a back injury, was cleared Saturday and will suit up for the prime-time tilt in what is a pivotal game for Las Vegas. A loss will likely eliminate any realistic postseason hopes, while a win would again move the Raiders to .500 with consecutive home games on deck.

Both teams are aiming to avoid a second straight loss after coming up short in their previous matchups.

Here are the top moments!

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions

Split-second

Maxx Crosby does not need much time to blow up a play. Case, and point:

Taken away!

After Detroit notched a field goal, the Raiders came up with a momentum-turning strip in their own plus territory to send the Vegas crowd into a roar.

Not so fast

But a play later, Detroit got the ball right back, as Garoppolo's throw to the end zone was picked off by Kerby Joseph.

PREGAME

A pair of legends

We'll let you debate it, but in these guys' minds, they are the best receivers of their respective generations.

Bring out the blue

Fresh. Impressive. Those are just a few of the applicable words that can be used to describe the Lions' new-look helmets.

Feelin' festive

Aidan Hutchinson took it back to his childhood days as he donned this Sharkboy costume ahead of the game.

