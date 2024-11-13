National Football League
Raiders to stick with Gardner Minshew at QB vs. Dolphins on Sunday
Raiders to stick with Gardner Minshew at QB vs. Dolphins on Sunday

Published Nov. 13, 2024

Gardner Minshew will remain the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Coach Antonio Pierce made the announcement Wednesday after considering going with the recent pickup Desmond Ridder.

"Gardner gives us the best opportunity to move forward, and he has every opportunity to go out there and help us get a win," Pierce said.

Minshew is completing a career-high 67% of his passes, but he has eight interceptions and just six touchdowns. He also has lost four fumbles, tied with Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts for most in the NFL.

Pierce was asked how to give Minshew more confidence, and the coach said it fell on himself and his staff to do so.

"Everybody around him. It starts with the staff. It starts with myself. It starts with belief, letting him know, ‘Go out there and let it go. Let it loose.' What do we have to lose at this point? Right? 2-7, so everything that's behind us is behind us. I'm looking forward to everything in front of me."

Ridder replaced Minshew in the Raiders' most recent game. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in Las Vegas' 41-24 loss at Cincinnati on Nov. 3. The Raiders signed Ridder off Arizona's practice squad on Oct. 21 with Aidan O'Connell going on injured reserve with a broken thumb.

Minshew heads into the game against the Dolphins with new interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner, new interim offensive line coach Joe Philbin and senior adviser Norv Turner.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

