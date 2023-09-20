National Football League Raiders place Chandler Jones on reserve/non-football illness list Updated Sep. 20, 2023 6:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Las Vegas Raiders placed defensive end Chandler Jones on the reserve/non-football illness list on Wednesday, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

Jones criticized owner Mark Davis, coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler in a series of social media posts, which he has since taken down. Jones also posted that the Raiders sent a mental health representative to his home.

McDaniels offered little comment when asked Wednesday before news of the designation.

"We’re just respecting that process and understand the situation, and that’s really all I can say about it," McDaniels said.

Jones, who is in his second year with the Raiders, has not played this season. Las Vegas signed him last year to help improve the team’s pass rush, but Jones finished with 4 1/2 sacks. He had 10 1/2 sacks the year before with the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones continues to be active on social media, but his recent posts have not been critical of the club.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

