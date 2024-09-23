Raiders haven't ruled out QB1 change between Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce did little Monday to clear up questions surrounding his quarterback situation following Sunday's 36-22 home loss to the previously winless Carolina Panthers.
Veteran QB Gardner Minshew started the match under center but was replaced late in the fourth quarter by second-year signal-caller Aidan O'Connell, the team's 2023 fourth-round pick who started 10 games last season. Minshew ended the day 18 of 28 (64.3%) for 214 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while O'Connell went 9 of 12 (75%) for 82 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions on the team's final drive.
Pierce, who called out his team for a glaring "lack of effort" in the loss, told reporters he was trying to give his team "a spark" when asked about the late QB change. Unfortunately for the first-year head coach, that spark never came, as the Raiders lost by double digits and fell to 1-2 on the season.
While Minshew originally beat out O'Connell for the starting position during training camp this offseason, Pierce hasn't ruled out a change at QB1 for Week 4, saying the team still needed to "evaluate everything" that happened Sunday.
The Raiders signed Minshew, 28, to a two-year, $25 million contract in free agency this offseason, while the 26-year-old O'Connell inked a four-year, $4.35 million rookie deal with Las Vegas in May 2023.
Up next, the Raiders face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, with both teams eyeing their second win of the season.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Cowboys aren't contenders, and what we learned in Sunday’s Week 3 games
FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 3 picks
2024 NFL Week 3 odds, lines, spreads for all 16 games
-
Longest Field Goals in NFL History
2025 NFL mock draft: 2 Colorado stars in top 8, Panthers replace Bryce Young
How to watch NFL games: Live streaming, channels, free
-
Cowboys aren't contenders, and what we learned in Sunday’s Week 3 games
FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 3 picks
2024 NFL Week 3 odds, lines, spreads for all 16 games
-
Longest Field Goals in NFL History
2025 NFL mock draft: 2 Colorado stars in top 8, Panthers replace Bryce Young
How to watch NFL games: Live streaming, channels, free