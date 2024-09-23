National Football League Raiders haven't ruled out QB1 change between Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell Published Sep. 23, 2024 5:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce did little Monday to clear up questions surrounding his quarterback situation following Sunday's 36-22 home loss to the previously winless Carolina Panthers.

Veteran QB Gardner Minshew started the match under center but was replaced late in the fourth quarter by second-year signal-caller Aidan O'Connell, the team's 2023 fourth-round pick who started 10 games last season. Minshew ended the day 18 of 28 (64.3%) for 214 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while O'Connell went 9 of 12 (75%) for 82 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions on the team's final drive.

Pierce, who called out his team for a glaring "lack of effort" in the loss , told reporters he was trying to give his team "a spark" when asked about the late QB change. Unfortunately for the first-year head coach, that spark never came, as the Raiders lost by double digits and fell to 1-2 on the season.

While Minshew originally beat out O'Connell for the starting position during training camp this offseason, Pierce hasn't ruled out a change at QB1 for Week 4, saying the team still needed to "evaluate everything" that happened Sunday.

The Raiders signed Minshew, 28, to a two-year, $25 million contract in free agency this offseason, while the 26-year-old O'Connell inked a four-year, $4.35 million rookie deal with Las Vegas in May 2023.

Up next, the Raiders face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, with both teams eyeing their second win of the season.

