Raiders' Davante Adams, Jimmy Garoppolo questionable vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is not practicing Thursday because of a shoulder injury, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels did not say whether either would play when Las Vegas hosts the Green Bay Packers on Monday night (8:15 p.m. ET), but did say Garoppolo is in the "final stages" and would practice Thursday.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs is also not practicing because of an ankle injury.

Adams injured his shoulder in Sunday's 24-17 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers, though he finished the game and caught eight passes for 75 yards.

If he doesn't play, that would take away one of the key storylines for Monday. Adams spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Packers, where he developed into one of the league's top receivers.

He has 33 catches this season for 397 yards and three touchdowns.

Garoppolo was injured two weeks ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He didn't play at Los Angeles, which allowed rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell to earn his first career start.

O'Connell completed 24 of 39 passes for 238 yards, but lost two fumbles and had an interception.

Hobbs also missed the game at Los Angeles.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

