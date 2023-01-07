National Football League
Damar Hamlin tweets thanks as Raiders, Chiefs honor Bills safety
Damar Hamlin tweets thanks as Raiders, Chiefs honor Bills safety

2 hours ago

The NFL resumed play Saturday for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepared to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in both teams' regular season finale, the NFL community rallied around Hamlin — who remains hospitalized in critical condition but is breathing on his own, communicating and making "continued progress."

Hamlin himself tweeted during the Chiefs-Raiders game for the first time since his injury, expressing thanks for the outpouring of support he has received. 

"This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!" he said.

Players from both the Chiefs and Raiders honored Hamlin in pregame warmups.

Both teams took the field in black shirts bearing the words "Love for Damar" and his No. 3 jersey number, including Raiders stars Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes emerged in a hoodie with an image of Hamlin and the words "Hamlin Strong."

Additionally, the first digit of the 30-yard lines at Allegiant Stadium are highlighted in Bills blue, another nod to Hamlin and his jersey number.

Raiders public address announcer Tim Hughes led fans in a moment to cheer for Hamlin and his family, which was joined by Chiefs and Raiders players.

Similar tributes will likely be seen across the NFL for the remainder of the weekend, as teams show support for the 24-year-old Bills safety.

The Bills will also wear No. 3 patches on their jerseys in honor of their teammate as they take on the New England Patriots in Buffalo on Sunday.

Bills coaches and players have said that despite the traumatizing week, the knowledge that their teammate is improving allows them to be ready to get back to playing football.

