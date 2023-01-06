Buffalo Bills
Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own, spoke to Bills teammates
2 hours ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills said on Twitter that Hamlin even joined the Friday morning team meeting by FaceTime, and told them "love you boys." In a statement, the team said Hamlin’s "neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."

Agent Ira Turner was unable to provide any other details in a text sent Friday morning to The Associated Press. The development was first reported by The Athletic.

The 24-year-old Hamlin was still listed Thursday in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Aside from being able to communicate by writing, Hamlin has also been able to grip people’s hands.

"So we know that it’s not only that the lights are on. We know that he’s home. And it appears that all the cylinders are firing within his brain, which is greatly gratifying for all of us," Dr. Timothy Pritts said. "He still has significant progress he needs to make, but this marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care."

Hamlin’s recovery continues to trend in a positive direction after his heart stopped while making what appeared to be a routine tackle in the first quarter of a game against the Bengals on Monday night. The second-year player spent his first two days in the hospital under sedation to allow his body to recover, and on a ventilator to assist his breathing.

The Bills were uplifted by the encouraging medical reports as they returned to practice Thursday in preparation to play a home game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The sight of Hamlin collapsing has led to an outpouring of support from fans and players from across the league. Fans, team owners and players have made donations to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, which had raised more than $7.8 million by Friday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

