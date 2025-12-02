Herd Hierarchy Week 14: Patriots or Broncos Best in AFC? Cowboys Over Eagles?

Are the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in trouble? How good are the Denver Broncos really? Are the New England Patriots the best team in the NFL?

Those are the questions Colin Cowherd has answers to in the most recent edition of the "Herd Hierarchy." Remember, Cowherd isn't ranking teams based on what they've done lately or their record. Rather, it's an encapsulation of where each team in the NFL stands, holistically, taking into consideration which opponents each team has beaten, how healthy they are and their ceiling for the rest of the year.

So, let's take a look at Cowherd's most recent top 10 heading into Week 14 of the NFL season:

10. Houston Texans

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't like their red zone offense, but Houston Texans, 4-game winning streak, best defense, excellent head coach. They shut people down. Opposing quarterbacks, this year, have a passer rating of 74. … What does that mean? They're in every game. … They play at a different speed defensively. Nine times this year, teams have scored fewer than 20 points in an offensive league that's never had better offensive coaching."

9. Philadelphia Eagles

"I'm tired of saying I love their general manager. They lead the NFL in three-and-outs, they're near the top in punts… I don't think this coaching staff can fix it in-season. … They have the 22nd-ranked rushing offense, with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and a good O-line. I don't even know where to put ‘em. Maybe I’m being complimentary putting Philadelphia at 9."

"Just trust your eyes. They are getting to the quarterback, they're doing a better job of protecting theirs. And CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, they're both number ones, and now they run the ball. Say what you want, right now, the Dallas Cowboys are a top-10 team in the NFL."

"Ben Johnson's got a Shanahan feel to him. He's gonna run the ball 47 times, he doesn't care. They have an identity, they take the ball away, Caleb Williams is good on third down … I like any team that is a physical team in December and January, and the Bears are."

"The turnovers have increased, multiple giveaways in four-straight games is a problem. And they can't defend the run … but Josh Allen, right now, is the best quarterback in the league despite not having a dominant receiving core, they're number two in big plays and they're running the football. Their ability to run the football tells me they'll win a playoff game, and maybe two."

"Turn the sound down, they just look different. They've out-gained every opponent in 11 games. They are fast, they are physical, one of five teams without back-to-back losses. … They have got a lot of talent, defense back-to-back games with four sacks, young defensive coach who is current, who has pivoted multiple times. I like Seattle."

"I moved them down. Nine-game winning streak, but it's a lot of one-score games … They've trailed in all 12 games this season. I mean, if you told me, a high seed lost in the first round of the playoffs, I think we'd all go: Denver? I just don't think their offense is even enough."

"I may have Green Bay low … Folks, we got to stop wondering if Jordan Love's good. The answer is yes … Green Bay is a Super Bowl team, and they were broken offensively three weeks ago, but these young, smart offensive coaches like Matt LaFleur can fix problems in-season."

"Rams had a bad [Week 13]. Points allowed, giveaways, they were a mess. But they are the least-penalized team in the NFL, highest-graded overall team, offense and defense. … You can throw the ball on them if your offensive line can hold up."

"Listen, I watched them go to Buffalo and win, watched them go to Tampa and win. Fifth time they've scored 30-plus points [in Week 13]. They're incredibly sound, great on special teams, it's very reminiscent of the Belichick-Brady stuff with a more mobile quarterback and a player-friendly coach. What don't they do really well? They don't run the football particularly well, the Chiefs have won Super Bowls in years that they don't run it well. They lead the NFL in big plays, you don't get any cheap touchdowns, they tackle well."

