NFL preseason: Top moments from Friday night's action

As the NFL preseason enters its final weekend, the action kicks off with four games Friday night.

First, the Indianapolis Colts travel to Detroit to face the Lions, with the Colts looking to finish the preseason undefeated and the Lions looking to avoid going winless.

Soon after that game's kickoff, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers will take the field.

To end the night, the Minnesota Vikings head to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets take the field at the same time, after their game was delayed by a thunderstorm.

Here are the top moments from Friday:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Detroit Lions

Making them Paye

If Kwity Paye is going to make plays like these all season, the Colts will see adequate return on their investment in their 2021 first-round pick.

The rookie defensive end wreaked havoc on the opening drive of the game for the Lions, recording a sack and forced fumble, which the Colts recovered. They then scored a field goal for a 3-0 lead.

Fighting back

The Lions' offense was not deterred by the early turnover, responding with a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown.

That touchdown came courtesy of a 15-yard Quintez Cephus reception.

Magic act

Is that Sam Ehlinger at quarterback for the Colts or is that Houdini?

His disappearing act to avoid the sack for a long completion makes you wonder.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers (7:30 p.m. ET)

Weapons galore

Sam Darnold and the Panthers offense are going to have a lot of weapons at their disposal this season.

Wide receiver D.J. Moore figures to play a prominent role in their offense, and he and Darnold are already building chemistry on the field.

And later in the first half, rookie second round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. found the end zone for his first touchdown of the preseason.

Opportunistic

The Panthers' offense figures to be the strength of the team this season, but their defense has playmakers as well.

Look no further than this interception by Brian Burns.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

Stuck in quicksand

Eagles running back Boston Scott left the Jets' defense stuck in their tracks on this touchdown reception, freezing the safety on his way to scoring.

Dropping a dime

The Jets didn't take long to get on the board, putting together a 12-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a picture-perfect touchdown pass from Josh Johnson to Lawrence Cager.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs

No mercy

Starters, let alone All-Pro players, usually don't see much playing time in the preseason, but the Chiefs didn't get the memo.

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill hooked up for a bomb, reminiscent of a highlight you would see from the duo in November, rather than late August.

