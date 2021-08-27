National Football League NFL preseason: Top moments from Friday night's action 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As the NFL preseason enters its final weekend, the action kicks off with four games Friday night.

First, the Indianapolis Colts travel to Detroit to face the Lions, with the Colts looking to finish the preseason undefeated and the Lions looking to avoid going winless.

Soon after that game's kickoff, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers will take the field.

To end the night, the Minnesota Vikings head to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets take the field at the same time, after their game was delayed by a thunderstorm.

Here are the top moments from Friday:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Detroit Lions

Making them Paye

If Kwity Paye is going to make plays like these all season, the Colts will see adequate return on their investment in their 2021 first-round pick.

The rookie defensive end wreaked havoc on the opening drive of the game for the Lions, recording a sack and forced fumble, which the Colts recovered. They then scored a field goal for a 3-0 lead.

For more up-to-date news on all things Colts, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Fighting back

The Lions' offense was not deterred by the early turnover, responding with a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown.

That touchdown came courtesy of a 15-yard Quintez Cephus reception.

For more up-to-date news on all things Lions, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Magic act

Is that Sam Ehlinger at quarterback for the Colts or is that Houdini?

His disappearing act to avoid the sack for a long completion makes you wonder.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers (7:30 p.m. ET)

Weapons galore

Sam Darnold and the Panthers offense are going to have a lot of weapons at their disposal this season.

Wide receiver D.J. Moore figures to play a prominent role in their offense, and he and Darnold are already building chemistry on the field.

And later in the first half, rookie second round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. found the end zone for his first touchdown of the preseason.

For more up-to-date news on all things Steelers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Opportunistic

The Panthers' offense figures to be the strength of the team this season, but their defense has playmakers as well.

Look no further than this interception by Brian Burns.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

Stuck in quicksand

Eagles running back Boston Scott left the Jets' defense stuck in their tracks on this touchdown reception, freezing the safety on his way to scoring.

For more up-to-date news on all things Eagles, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Dropping a dime

The Jets didn't take long to get on the board, putting together a 12-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a picture-perfect touchdown pass from Josh Johnson to Lawrence Cager.

For more up-to-date news on all things Jets, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs

No mercy

Starters, let alone All-Pro players, usually don't see much playing time in the preseason, but the Chiefs didn't get the memo.

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill hooked up for a bomb, reminiscent of a highlight you would see from the duo in November, rather than late August.

For more up-to-date news on all things Chiefs, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

For more up-to-date news on all things Vikings, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.