National Football League 2025 Cowboys game-by-game predictions: Is there a path to playoffs for Dallas? Published Jun. 3, 2025 9:09 a.m. ET

Last year wasn’t the Dallas Cowboys’ year. But there were some encouraging signs.

First, the Cowboys won seven games despite awful injury luck. Quarterback Dak Prescott missed nine games due to a hamstring injury that required surgery. A number of the team's defensive stars missed time. And still, the Cowboys didn’t have a completely catastrophic year.

And for all the criticism surrounding Jerry Jones, he has put together a nice offseason, addressing the help the Cowboys needed at premium positions. If Prescott can stay healthy throughout the 2025 season, Dallas might surprise a few folks around the NFL.

But can the Cowboys get back to the playoffs after missing out last season? Let's look at their regular-season schedule from start to finish and predict how every game will pan out.

Week 1: at Eagles, Thursday, Sept. 4

The 2025 season won’t get off to a fun start for Dallas. This game will probably be closer than folks expect, given Philly’s Super Bowl hangover. The Cowboys are going to have their offense firing, even against this Eagles defense. But at this point in the season, the Eagles are just going to be too dominant with their run game to let this game slip between their fingers.

Result: Loss, 0-1

Due to his hamstring injury, Dak Prescott missed both Cowboys games against the Eagles last season. During his career, he's 9-4 against Philadelphia, including 2-1 vs. Jalen Hurts. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Week 2: vs. Giants, Sunday, Sept. 14

The Cowboys shouldn’t have any issues taking down the Giants in Dallas. New York will likely start Russell Wilson for this game, even after drafting Jaxson Dart late in Round 1. But this is going to be a rough year for Wilson, who will have to do more for the Giants than he did for the Steelers — and with a worse supporting cast. Dallas will exploit that.

Result: Win, 1-1

Week 3: at Bears, Sunday, Sept. 21

Chicago will probably spend this season figuring things out. How does Caleb Williams fit into Ben Johnson’s system? How does this new-look offensive line come together? Can Dennis Allen make this Bears defense elite? Over the course of the year, Chicago will improve. It’s just that the Cowboys are catching the Bears before that growth goes exponential. And so Dallas will come away with a win.

Result: Win, 2-1

Week 4: vs. Packers, Sunday, Sept. 28

I’d be willing to bet that this game will be crucial in the playoff seeding. The NFC North and NFC East are jam-packed with some of the NFL's best teams. So, if Dallas is going to make the postseason, the Cowboys are going to have to win this game and/or their Week 15 matchup against the Vikings. Because if the Lions hold onto their division title in 2025, then Green Bay and Minnesota should be fighting with Dallas for wild-card spots. That will make a head-to-head win invaluable. Dallas should eke out a victory at home over the Packers — perhaps thanks to a big game of takeaways from the defense. After Dallas finished second-to-last in the NFL in points allowed last season, this game could make a statement about how much the Cowboys have improved on the defensive side of the ball.

Result: Win, 3-1

Week 5: at Jets, Sunday, Oct. 5

New York is going to be a surprisingly plucky team. New head coach Aaron Glenn should help build a tougher identity, and new quarterback Justin Fields could continue his upward trajectory. But the Cowboys should be humming at a much higher level by this point, with Prescott taking command of this game.

Result: Win, 4-1

Week 6: at Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 12

Carolina is going to have a really solid season. Like Dallas, the Panthers had every kind of defensive issue in 2024. But the Cowboys should have their top two playmaking cornerbacks available for more of 2025 than they were in 2024. Trevon Diggs played 11 games and DaRon Bland played just seven. The Cowboys also added game-changers on the edge — by signing Dante Fowler and drafting Donovan Ezeiruaku — to create a rotation to complement Micah Parsons. Carolina’s defense should creep out of the basement this season. Dallas' might just flirt with the top 10.

Result: Win, 5-1

Week 7: vs. Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 19

I have the Commanders finishing the season as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Jayden Daniels will fend off a sophomore slump, and Washington will remain in Super Bowl contention. That’ll mean that in their first face-off with the Cowboys in 2025, the Commanders get a win in Dallas. Because as much as I think the Cowboys are going to make a leap into playoff contention, I don’t think they’ll be a true heavyweight in the NFC.

Result: Loss, 5-2

Week 8: at Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 26

I’m not sure the NFL is ready for the 2025 Broncos. Bo Nix looks like exactly the QB that Sean Payton hoped he’d be. Denver's defense looks outstanding. This was an ascending team in 2024, and it should be extremely dangerous in 2025. Playing in Denver, the Cowboys will struggle to match the Broncos' well-assembled roster.

Result: Loss, 5-3

Week 9: vs. Cardinals, Monday, Nov. 3

Here’s a perfect game for the Cowboys to get back on track. On paper, the Cardinals are doing everything they can to get Kyler Murray into the elite tier of quarterbacks. I’m just skeptical that it’ll suddenly come together for him in his seventh season. More importantly, I’m skeptical of Arizona's run defense, which could be vulnerable to Javonte Williams and Jaydon Blue. Don’t forget that Williams suffered a knee injury in 2023. His 2024 season was tough to watch, but it was also his get-right year after the injury. This year, the 25-year-old should rediscover the athleticism that made him a first-round pick.

Result: Win, 6-3

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: at Raiders, Monday. Nov. 17

Pete Caroll is putting together a compelling roster. But it’s incomplete — and not yet intimidating in the same way that his Seahawks rosters were. This is a clear advantage for Dallas, even on the road in Las Vegas.

Result: Win, 7-3

Week 12: vs. Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 23

Another Eagles game. Another loss. If there’s a fatal flaw for the Cowboys in 2025, it’ll be their run defense — again. And if there’s a defining strength for the Eagles in 2025, it’ll be their rushing offense — again.

Result: Loss, 7-4

Week 13: vs. Chiefs, Thursday, Nov. 27

Kansas City might be set up for a down year, given the strength of the AFC West — and, in turn, the strength of the Chiefs’ schedule. But they’re still the Chiefs. They’ll be as desperate as Dallas for a win. Patrick Mahomes will snag this one over Prescott.

Result: Loss, 7-5

Week 14: at Lions, Thursday, Dec. 4

Here’s the Cowboys' chance — to stop their losing skid, to show the league they’re legit, to silence the haters. But they’re not ready for it. Detroit will likely follow the Eagles by staying dedicated to the run. The Lions will let Jahmyr Gibbs loose on Dallas. And this will be a frustrating defeat for the Cowboys.

Result: Loss, 7-6

Week 15: vs. Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 14

Another chance! Another opportunity to stop their losing streak! To … OK, you get it. But, again, teams have gotten the memo on the Cowboys. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell will keep pummeling Dallas with physicality. Aaron Jones will have himself a day behind Minnesota's impressive offensive line. And this one will be extremely close. But ultimately, the Cowboys will have to regroup in a big way. Despite a hot 5-1 start, the Cowboys drop to .500. Their playoff hopes begin to fade.

Result: Loss, 7-7

Week 16: vs. Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 21

Jim Harbaugh loves running the football, and the Chargers will likely be one of the most physical teams in the NFL. L.A. has a big offensive line and two complementary running backs in Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris. But finally, Dallas figures something out. The Cowboys let everyone know they won’t be bullied anymore, thanks perhaps to things clicking for linebackers Kenneth Murray and DeMarvion Overshown. Dallas takes control of time of possession and the offense takes command of this game.

Result: Win, 8-7

Week 17: at Commanders, Thursday, Dec. 25

It’s do-or-die for the Cowboys, who travel to D.C. and upset the Commanders. Dallas stays alive for the postseason with a surging defense. The youngsters on the defensive line, from Parsons to Donovan Ezeiruaku to Marshawn Kneeland to Mazi Smith, solidify the defense. But more importantly, Prescott makes heavy use of his pass-catching corps. Remember that George Pickens trade? Yeah, it comes in handy here.

Result: Win, 9-7

Week 18: at Giants, Flex Game

New York is going to be thinking about 2026 at this point. Maybe coach Brian Daboll will make it through the season. Maybe not. But the Giants’ instability gives the Cowboys a chance to log their 10th win of the season and book their ticket to the playoffs.

Result: Win

Final Record: 10-7

Before joining FOX Sports as an NFL reporter and columnist, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna .

