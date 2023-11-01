National Football League Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans: Prediction, odds, picks Published Nov. 1, 2023 2:57 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) are considered -2.5-point favorites according to the bookmakers ahead of their game against the Tennessee Titans (3-4) on November 2, starting at 8:15 PM ET, airing on Amazon Prime Video.

The Steelers were defeated 20-10 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, while the Titans scored a 28-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in their matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Titans and Steelers — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from Sam Panayotovich.

Steelers vs. Titans Odds & Betting Lines

Steelers vs Titans Betting Information updated as of October 29, 2023, 8:33 PM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Steelers -2.5 -115 -105 36.5 -110 -110

Steelers vs. Titans Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-2.5)

Pick OU: Over (36.5)

Prediction: Pittsburgh 21 - Tennessee 17

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich

All I want to do is bet against Will Levis.

The rookie quarterback from Kentucky dazzled in his NFL debut with four touchdown passes against Atlanta. It was as impressive a first start as I’ve seen in a long time. And yet I’m still ready to fade the kid.

I don’t exactly love the idea of laying points with Pittsburgh and banged up quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Steelers’ offense is extremely hit or miss and this could easily be a three-point win for either team.

I would rather bet Pittsburgh’s vaunted defense to bait Levis into a bad decision. More specifically, I need an interception. It’s a little pricey, but I’m content wagering on the Steelers to get their eighth pick of the season.

It’ll only take one mistake from the rookie.

PICK: Will Levis throws INT (-150)

Did Will Levis prove he's the REAL DEAL for the Titans after HISTORIC debut?

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee

Game Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Steelers vs. Titans Recent Matchups

Pittsburgh has a 3-2 record against Tennessee in their last five matchups.

Over their last five head-to-head contests, Pittsburgh has scored 137 points, while Tennessee has compiled 100.

Pittsburgh Betting Info

In seven Pittsburgh games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Steelers have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Steelers have been moneyline favorites one other time this season, a game they lost.

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -148 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Steelers have a 59.7% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Steelers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 192.0 (1,344) 25 Rush yards 79.7 (558) 28 Points scored 16.1 (113) 30 Pass yards against 245.4 (1,718) 24 Rush yards against 137.1 (960) 28 Points allowed 21.0 (147) 17

Pittsburgh's Key Players

Offense

Kenny Pickett has 1,330 passing yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions this year. He has completed 61.0% of his passes, averaging 190.0 yards per game and 6.7 per attempt.

He has added 22 rushing yards (3.1 per game) and one touchdown on the ground.

George Pickens has caught 28 passes on 53 targets for 522 total yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging 4.0 catches and 74.6 yards per game through seven games.

Najee Harris has 313 rushing yards with one touchdown (44.7 yards per game through seven games).

Harris has 13 receptions, 94 yards and zero TDs through the air.

Jaylen Warren has rushed for 175 yards, averaging 25.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

He's added 26 catches (on 32 targets) for 184 receiving yards with zero touchdowns. He's averaging 26.3 receiving yards and 3.7 receptions per game.

Defense

On the defensive side, T.J. Watt has 18 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 8.5 sacks, and one interception in 2023.

Cole Holcomb has 53 tackles and 4.0 TFL this season.

Alex Highsmith has put up one interception and also has 25 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

So far this season, Minkah Fitzpatrick has 54 tackles. His tackle total leads the Steelers.

Tennessee Betting Info

Tennessee have registered a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, the Titans have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those games.

Tennessee games have gone over the total twice this year.

This season, the Titans have won three out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.

Tennessee is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +124 or more on the moneyline.

The Titans have a 44.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Titans Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 180.7 (1,265) 29 Rush yards 115.9 (811) 13 Points scored 18.9 (132) 24 Pass yards against 232.0 (1,624) 19 Rush yards against 107.4 (752) 16 Points allowed 20.0 (140) 13

Tennessee's Key Players

Offense

Derrick Henry has rushed for three touchdowns this year, and has put up 526 total rushing yards (75.1 per game and 4.4 per carry).

Henry has also been a piece of the receiving game with 138 yards (19.7 per game) on 15 receptions (2.1 per game), while being targeted 17 times. He is still looking for his first receiving touchdown.

DeAndre Hopkins has put together a 2023 campaign that includes 31 catches for 504 yards and three receiving touchdowns over seven games played. He has been on the receiving end of 53 targets and is averaging 4.4 receptions per game.

Ryan Tannehill has passed for 1,128 yards this year, two touchdowns and six interceptions. He is completing 62.0% of his passes while averaging 188.0 yards per game and 7.1 per attempt.

He's added 40 yards on the ground (third on the Titans), with one rushing touchdown. He's averaging 6.7 yards per game and 3.3 per attempt.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has 201 receiving yards and three touchdowns from 17 receptions after receiving 25 targets.

Defense

Azeez Al-Shaair has amassed 1.0 sack to go with 3.0 TFL and 73 tackles over seven games in 2023.

Denico Autry has 5.0 sacks (first on the Titans) to go with 5.0 TFL and 24 tackles.

Amani Hooker has intercepted one pass on top of 38 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and four passes defended during the 2023 season.

Jack Gibbens has 52 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

