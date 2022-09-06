National Football League
Pickett now QB2 behind Trubisky on Steelers' depth chart Pickett now QB2 behind Trubisky on Steelers' depth chart
National Football League

Pickett now QB2 behind Trubisky on Steelers' depth chart

1 day ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Week 1 depth chart – again. It included another interesting twist regarding the quarterbacks.

Less than 24 hours after rookie Kenny Pickett was listed third behind starter Mitchell Trubisky and incumbent backup Mason Rudolph, the 2022 first-round pick is now listed as QB2. 

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that internal wires were crossed Monday and Pickett was meant to be ahead of Rudolph all along. Coach Mike Tomlin later confirmed there was a clerical error, while adding that only Trubisky and Pickett will be active for Sunday versus the Bengals.

The new order falls in line with where the competition stood throughout the summer, as Trubisky took the majority of first-team snaps, but Pickett impressed in his first preseason. It's also how future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger saw it coming out of camp. 

The former Steelers signal-caller is hosting his own podcast, and in the inaugural episode of "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger," he discussed the franchise's QB situation now that his career has come to an end. 

"In my opinion, I think Mitchell Trubisky is the starter," Big Ben said. "He should start. I think he’s a veteran, he’s been around for a while. He gives you, in my opinion, the best chance to win right now."

Roethlisberger said Pickett — the 20th pick in this year's draft out of Pittsburgh — has "done a great job" and "had a great preseason," but could benefit from extra time in the passenger's seat.

"You watch him, from what I’ve seen in the preseason, [and] you wouldn’t be like, ‘Oh, man he’s a rookie, he’s got some learning curves.’ … I think he’s done a great job. I think though it would benefit him, and I would say this about almost all rookie quarterbacks: It benefits you to sit behind a veteran for a little bit of time."

Pickett shined during the preseason, completing 29 of 36 passes (80.6%) for 261 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions (124.7 passer rating).

In five professional seasons, Trubisky has a 29-21 overall record. He's completed 64.1% of his passes and tallied 186.9 passing yards per game, alongside 64 career touchdowns and 38 career interceptions. Trubisky was also named one of the Steelers' five captains for 2022, the team announced.

"People are so excited for Kenny, which they should be," Roethlisberger said. "He’s a Pitt kid. He played at Pitt, and so [Steeler Nation is] super excited for him. But I just hope the fans don’t, the first time that Mitch doesn’t play well, they don’t start booing … because listen, it’s going to happen. … So, it’ll be interesting to see."

Roethlisberger served as the starter in Pittsburgh for 18 seasons. During his rookie year, he started 13 games, going 13-0 in the regular season.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 1: 10 betting trends to know
Gambling

NFL odds Week 1: 10 betting trends to know

8 hours ago
Lamar Jackson sets Friday deadline to halt contract negotiations
National Football League

Lamar Jackson sets Friday deadline to halt contract negotiations

9 hours ago
Colts, Buccaneers head Cowherd's predicted NFL standings
National Football League

Colts, Buccaneers head Cowherd's predicted NFL standings

10 hours ago
Can Daniel Jones succeed as Giants QB in now-or-never season?
New York Giants

Can Daniel Jones succeed as Giants QB in now-or-never season?

12 hours ago
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Broncos-Seahawks, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Broncos-Seahawks, pick

12 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes