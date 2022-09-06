National Football League Pickett now QB2 behind Trubisky on Steelers' depth chart 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Week 1 depth chart – again. It included another interesting twist regarding the quarterbacks.

Less than 24 hours after rookie Kenny Pickett was listed third behind starter Mitchell Trubisky and incumbent backup Mason Rudolph, the 2022 first-round pick is now listed as QB2.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that internal wires were crossed Monday and Pickett was meant to be ahead of Rudolph all along. Coach Mike Tomlin later confirmed there was a clerical error, while adding that only Trubisky and Pickett will be active for Sunday versus the Bengals.

The new order falls in line with where the competition stood throughout the summer, as Trubisky took the majority of first-team snaps, but Pickett impressed in his first preseason. It's also how future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger saw it coming out of camp.

The former Steelers signal-caller is hosting his own podcast, and in the inaugural episode of "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger," he discussed the franchise's QB situation now that his career has come to an end.

"In my opinion, I think Mitchell Trubisky is the starter," Big Ben said. "He should start. I think he’s a veteran, he’s been around for a while. He gives you, in my opinion, the best chance to win right now."

Roethlisberger said Pickett — the 20th pick in this year's draft out of Pittsburgh — has "done a great job" and "had a great preseason," but could benefit from extra time in the passenger's seat.

"You watch him, from what I’ve seen in the preseason, [and] you wouldn’t be like, ‘Oh, man he’s a rookie, he’s got some learning curves.’ … I think he’s done a great job. I think though it would benefit him, and I would say this about almost all rookie quarterbacks: It benefits you to sit behind a veteran for a little bit of time."

Pickett shined during the preseason, completing 29 of 36 passes (80.6%) for 261 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions (124.7 passer rating).

In five professional seasons, Trubisky has a 29-21 overall record. He's completed 64.1% of his passes and tallied 186.9 passing yards per game, alongside 64 career touchdowns and 38 career interceptions. Trubisky was also named one of the Steelers' five captains for 2022, the team announced.

"People are so excited for Kenny, which they should be," Roethlisberger said. "He’s a Pitt kid. He played at Pitt, and so [Steeler Nation is] super excited for him. But I just hope the fans don’t, the first time that Mitch doesn’t play well, they don’t start booing … because listen, it’s going to happen. … So, it’ll be interesting to see."

Roethlisberger served as the starter in Pittsburgh for 18 seasons. During his rookie year, he started 13 games, going 13-0 in the regular season.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.