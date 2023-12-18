National Football League Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks: Prediction, odds, picks Published Dec. 18, 2023 12:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Seattle Seahawks (6-7) will be trying to end a four-game losing streak against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3). The Eagles are the favorites, expected to win by at least a field goal but less than a touchdown (currently -3.5). The predicted point total for the game is 48.5.

The Seahawks were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers 28-16 in Week 14, while the Eagles lost 33-13 to the Dallas Cowboys in their last contest.

Which team will get the victory on Monday night?

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Eagles and Seahawks — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from our betting analyst Will Hill.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Odds & Betting Lines

Eagles vs Seahawks Betting Information updated as of December 14, 2023, 4:34 PM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Eagles -3.5 -108 -112 48.5 -105 -115

Eagles vs. Seahawks Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Seattle (+3.5)

Pick OU: Over (48.5)

Prediction: Philadelphia 25 - Seattle 24

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Will Hill

This might be the trickiest game of the year to handicap, as this is the first game I can remember all season where we weren’t sure who was playing quarterback for either team.



Jalen Hurts was downgraded on Sunday to "questionable" with an illness, and flew to Seattle separately from the rest of the team.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith missed last week’s game with a groin injury, and is also questionable.

We could be looking at Marcus Mariota vs. Drew Lock, or we could get Hurts vs. Smith.

With that being said, who knows if either starter is healthy, or even playing. If the QBs are out, points should be hard to come by — let’s go Under in a game riddled with uncertainty.

PICK: Under 45 points scored by both teams combined

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Seattle

Game Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Venue: Lumen Field

Location: Seattle, Washington

TV: Watch on ABC/ESPN

Eagles vs. Seahawks Recent Matchups

Over their last five meetings, Seattle has five wins against Philadelphia.

In their last five head-to-head matchups, Seattle has scored 108 points versus Philadelphia, while surrendering only 57 points.

Philadelphia Betting Info

Philadelphia is 7-4-2 against the spread this year.

The Eagles have an ATS record of 3-2-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

Philadelphia games in 2023 have gone over the point total seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

When playing as moneyline favorites, the Eagles are 9-1 (winning 90% of the time).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -192 or shorter, Philadelphia has gone 5-1 (83.3%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 65.8%.

Eagles Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 234.3 (3,046) 13 Rush yards 124.5 (1,618) 8 Points scored 26.3 (342) 6 Pass yards against 259.9 (3,379) 28 Rush yards against 94 (1,222) 6 Points allowed 24.7 (321) 28

Philadelphia's Key Players

Offense

Jalen Hurts ranks 10th in the NFL with 3,192 passing yards in 13 games this year, averaging 245.5 per game with a 66.5% completion percentage and 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

He has also rushed for 460 yards (second on the Eagles) and added 12 touchdowns on the ground, while averaging 35.4 rushing yards per game.

A.J. Brown has 90 catches (fifth in the NFL) for 1,258 yards (second in the NFL) and seven TDs. Through 13 games, he is averaging 6.9 catches and 96.8 yards per game.

D'Andre Swift has 822 rushing yards (fourth in the NFL) with four touchdowns (63.2 yards per game through 13 games).

Swift has 36 catches on 45 targets for 208 yards, with one receiving TD.

DeVonta Smith has 69 receptions for 907 yards and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 97 times in the air attack, and averages 5.3 receptions and 69.8 yards through 13 games played.

Defense

On defense, Reed Blankenship has two interceptions to go with 80 tackles, two TFL, and 10 passes defended in 2023.

Haason Reddick has 32 tackles, 11 TFL, 11 sacks, and one pass defended.

Nicholas Morrow has totaled 61 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and three passes defended.

So far this season, Kevin Byard has 94 tackles and one interception. He leads the Eagles in tackles.

Seattle Betting Info

Seattle has covered the spread seven times in 13 games with a set total.

So far this season, the Seahawks have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Games involving Seattle have hit the over on six occasions this season.

The Seahawks have won one of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Seattle has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +160 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 38.5% chance of a victory for the Seahawks.

Seahawks Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 232.9 (3,028) 15 Rush yards 92 (1,196) 28 Points scored 21.5 (280) 17 Pass yards against 243.6 (3,167) 25 Rush yards against 123.4 (1,604) 23 Points allowed 24.5 (318) 27

Seattle's Key Players

Offense

Through 12 games played this year, Geno Smith has amassed 2,918 passing yards, while throwing 15 touchdowns against nine interceptions and completing 64.4% of his attempts.

He's added 92 yards on the ground (third on the Seahawks), with one rushing touchdown. He's averaging 7.7 yards per game and 3.1 per attempt.

D.K. Metcalf has 51 catches for 864 yards and seven receiving touchdowns (sixth in the NFL). He has been targeted 93 times and averages 4.3 receptions per game through 12 games played.

Kenneth Walker III has rushed for six touchdowns this year, and has totaled 634 rushing yards (57.6 per game and 4 per attempt).

Walker has helped in the receiving game, picking up 206 receiving yards (18.7 per game) on 21 catches (1.9 per game), while being targeted 28 times. He has one receiving touchdown.

Tyler Lockett has 711 receiving yards and four touchdowns from 65 receptions after getting 93 targets.

Defense

So far in 2023, Bobby Wagner has 2.5 sacks to go with eight TFL and 132 tackles through 13 games.

Jordyn Brooks has one interception on top of 102 tackles, eight TFL, 4.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

Julian Love has one TFL, 80 tackles, and two interceptions in the 2023 campaign.

Devon Witherspoon's season stats include 65 tackles, four TFL, three sacks, and one interception through 12 games. He is fifth on the Seahawks in tackles.

