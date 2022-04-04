Peyton Manning helping Russell Wilson with Broncos transition

National Football League
2 hours ago

If there is one person in the world who can relate to Russell Wilson's recent trade to the Denver Broncos after becoming a franchise icon elsewhere, it's Peyton Manning.

After spending the first 13 years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, where he played in two Super Bowls and won one, Manning signed with the Broncos in the 2012 offseason for the last act of his career.

With Wilson now on the move to Denver after spending 10 seasons in Seattle — where he also played in two Super Bowls and won one — it's only right that Manning has reached out to lend some advice to one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks.

"I've talked to Russell a number of times, and we've had conversations about some of the things that helped me in my transition to a different team that I think can apply to anybody making the jump, especially after being in a place for a long time," Manning told The Denver Post’s Ryan O’Halloran. "[I've had] conversations with coach [Nathaniel] Hackett as well about some of those things, maybe some do's, and don'ts that helped me and can certainly apply and Russell can hit the ground running here in his first year."

Manning spent four seasons with the Denver Broncos, winning the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2012, MVP honors in 2013, while reaching two more Super Bowls and winning one in his final season in 2015.

In his four seasons with the Broncos, Denver won 12-plus games in four straight seasons for the first time in franchise history.

Now, it's Wilson's turn to try to replicate similar success for a franchise that has employed two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

If he is able to win in Denver, he would not only cement himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation but place his name alongside Manning and John Elway among iconic Denver quarterbacks.

