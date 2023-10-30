National Football League
Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne reportedly out for season with torn knee ligament
National Football League

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne reportedly out for season with torn knee ligament

Published Oct. 30, 2023 3:39 p.m. ET

Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ligament in his knee, according to a person with knowledge of the diagnosis.

Testing revealed the extent of the injury Bourne incurred during Sunday’s 31-17 loss to Miami said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on the condition of anonymity because Bourne’s status had not been announced.

Bourne remained on the sideline after being tackled by Eli Apple following a catch on the first play of the fourth quarter and did not return. He had three catches in the game, including a 24-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

It’s a big setback for the Patriots, who lost their most targeted receiver this season. Bourne’s 37 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns are all team highs.

ADVERTISEMENT

It came after fellow receiver DeVante Parker also left Sunday’s game after taking a hard hit to his head from Miami safety DeShon Elliott in the third quarter and didn’t return after being evaluated for a concussion.

The injuries to Bourne and Parker will likely mean increased playing time for 2022 second-round draft pick Tyquan Thornton and rookie receiver Demario Douglas.

Bourne is in the final season of the three-year, $22.5 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2021.

New England hosts Washington on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Time for a Giant firesale and nobody—including Saquon Barkley—should be off limits

Time for a Giant firesale and nobody—including Saquon Barkley—should be off limits

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes