Patriots sign former Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki to one-year deal

Tight end Mike Gesicki has agreed to terms with the New England Patriots on a one-year deal worth up to $9 million, according to multiple sources.

The 27-year-old Gesicki had played with the Miami Dolphins his entire career. He has recorded 231 receptions, 2,617 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in five seasons.

Gesicki is a pure pass-catching tight end who fell out of favor in Miami because of his issues as a blocker. But you can see why the Patriots wanted him on a reasonable one-year deal. They probably feel they’re getting a discount on a guy who could be, on a team that's a better schematic fit, one of the league's top pass-catching tight ends. In that regard, Gesicki serves as more of a replacement for receiver Jakobi Meyers , who signed with the Raiders as a free agent, than for TE Jonnu Smith, whom the Patriots traded to Atlanta.

A dangerous receiver when used in the slot in 2021, Gesicki was a terrible fit in Mike McDaniel's offense. He needs to get out of Miami and into the right system, and he could be good for 50 catches and 700 yards.





The Dolphins selected Gesicki in the second round of the 2018 draft out of Penn State.

