New England Patriots 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses
The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Patriots will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.
*All games listed in ET
Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m.: L
Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m.: W
Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24) — at New York Jets, 1 p.m.: W
Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1) — at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.: L
Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) — vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.: W
Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) — at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m.: W
Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.: L
Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.: L
Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) — vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.: W
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) — vs. Indianapolis Colts (in Germany), 9:30 a.m.: W
Week 11 — BYE
Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — at New York Giants, 1 p.m.: W
Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3) — vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.: L
Week 14 (Thursday, Dec. 7) — at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m.: W
Week 15 (Monday, Dec. 18) — vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m.: L
Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 24) — at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m.: W
Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.: L
Week 18 (Date/Time TBD) — vs. New York Jets: L
Final record: 9-8
Just wait until Week 16 when two great coaches are jockeying for the playoffs (with mediocre teams) in their tough divisions: Bill Belichick vs. Sean Payton. Belichick faces a really tough slog to make the postseason. I don’t think he can pull it off. The best he can hope for is a good bid at getting to Don Shula’s all-time wins record in two years, rather than three. He's 18 shy of the mark.
Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @McKennAnalysis.
