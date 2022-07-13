National Football League Patrick Mahomes tops QB pyramid; Tom Brady left out of top 3 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

And then there were 15.

Nick Wright unveiled the bottom tiers of his quarterback pyramid Tuesday on "First Things First".

On Wednesday, the host unleashed the top half of the list. The names he mentioned were hardly controversial, but the order in which they were ranked will undoubtedly ruffle some feathers.

Let's get right into it.

Mahomes, Brady, Herbert top Nick Wright's 2022 QB Pyramid Nick Wright the top of his QB pyramid. Watch as he breaks down why Tom Brady is only on the third tier, who surprisingly cracks the top three, and more!

Good to Very Good

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

2021 Stats: 6-8 record, 259-for-400 (64.8%), 3,113 YDs, 25 TD, six INT

Wright's thoughts: "Russ has had amazing moments. Unfortunately, they all came during the Obama administration, but they did happen."

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

2021 Stats: 9-5 record, 333-for-481 (69.2%), 3,787 YDs, 24 TD, 10 INT

Wright's thoughts: "Kyler's had great moments."

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

2021 Stats: 10-7 record, 428-for-626 (68.4%), 4,804 YDs, 23 TD, 14 INT

Wright's thoughts: "Derek Carr is coming off his best season."

Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts

2021 Stats: 7-10 record, 375-for-560 (67%), 3,968 YDs, 20 TD, 12 INT

Wright's thoughts: "Matt Ryan gets a change of scenery [from Atlanta.]"

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

2021 Stats: 3-14 record, 359-for-602 (59.6%). 3,641 YDs, 12 TD, 17 INT

Wright's thoughts: "I believe in the pedigree of Trevor Lawrence, a guy who has been the best player at his age every single moment of his life, with the exception of last season. Last season, I’m going to blame it on the dysfunction of Jacksonville."

Great Regular Season Quarterbacks

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

2021 Stats: N/A

Wright's thoughts: "He's almost set aside because we don't know what we're going to get from him."

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

2021 Stats: 7-5 record, 246-for-382 (64.4%), 2,882 YDs, 16 TD, 13 INT

Wright's thoughts: "Lamar answered some of the postseason questions, then he took a step back."

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

2021 Stats: 11-5 record, 410-for-596 (68.8%), 4,449 YDs, 37 TD, 10 INT

Wright's thoughts: "It's been well-documented that he struggles against good teams."

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

2021 Stats: 13-3 record, 366-for-531 (68.9%), 4,115 YDs, 37 TD, four INT

Wright's thoughts: "I don't know how many times we have to watch Aaron Rodgers, from September to December be the best quarterback in football, and then come January be mediocre before we're like ‘maybe it’s a trend.'"

Great Quarterbacks

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 Stats: 13-4 record, 485-for-719 (67.5%), 5,316 YDs, 43 TD, 12 INT

Wright's thoughts: "Résumé speaks for itself, you expect him to be a little bit worse in his age 45 season, but he's the greatest quarterback, greatest player of all-time."

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

2021 Stats: 12-5 record, 404-for-601 (67.2%), 4,886 YDs, 41 TD, 17 INT

Wright's thoughts: "I was a Matt Stafford skeptic going into this past year. He obviously proved me and others wrong."

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

2021 Stats: 10-6 record, 366-for-520 (70.4%), 4,611 YDs, 34 TD, 14 INT

Wright's thoughts: "He's coming off a Super Bowl appearance, and beating [Patrick] Mahomes in his building with a great second half."

Top Three

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

2021 Stats: 11-6 record, 409-for-646 (63.3%), 4,407 YDs, 36 TD, 15 INT

Wright's thoughts: "I said it after the game last year, I doff my cap, I have a massive fear of Josh Allen. I think he's the only player in the league that has an argument against Mahomes."

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

2021 Stats: 9-8 record, 443-for-672 (65.9%), 5,014 YDs, 38 TD, 15 INT

Wright's thoughts: "This is going to raise some eyebrows. Herbert has the most yards, TDs, and 300-yard games ever through two seasons. This is a bit of a projection, but I believe he's a top-three quarterback starting now."

Number One

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2021 Stats: 12-5 record, 436-for-658 (66.3%), 4,839 YDs, 37 TD, 13 INT

Wright's thoughts: "This goes without saying. I don't need to explain this, anyone who's unbiased knows he's the best quarterback in the league."

