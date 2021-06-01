National Football League Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are in pursuit of perfection 25 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The pursuit of greatness, and perfection, is one that seemingly never stops for professional athletes.

Even when that athlete is somebody as accomplished as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In his three years as the starting quarterback for the Chiefs, Mahomes has led them at least as far as the AFC Championship game all three times. They've played in each of the last two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl LIV.

He has also rewritten the NFL record books, already winning regular-season and Super Bowl MVP awards.

Yet he still seems to feel that he and the Chiefs can accomplish more and perhaps even set an unprecedented standard of excellence.

"The only record I have my eyes set on breaking this year, which would be new this year, is going 20-0," he said.

With the NFL expanding its regular season to 17 games, there is an opportunity for the Chiefs to not only win 17 games in the regular season but also three more in the postseason on their way to a 20-0 season.

The only team in NFL history to complete a season without a loss is the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who went 14-0 in the regular season and won three playoff games to finish 17-0.

The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 through the regular season and AFC Playoffs before falling to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.

And while the goal might seem lofty and worthwhile, Marcellus Wiley believes it could be seen as arrogant.

He explained why on "Speak For Yourself."

"It wreaks of arrogance," he said. "And here's the arrogance, it makes you stop and skip square one."

While such a goal could be perceived as a chance to overlook opponents, Mahomes has good reason to believe it's within reach.

Since becoming the starting quarterback for the Chiefs in 2018, Mahomes has guided the franchise to 12-4 regular seasons twice and a 14-2 regular season in 2020. So, it's not entirely implausible for the Chiefs to turn Mahomes' dream into a reality.

But with that goal comes an added pressure that might not be necessary, according to Rob Ninkovich on ESPN's "Get Up."

"It can really put a certain stress on you, that really, you don't need it," Ninkovich said. "I get it, I love the competitiveness of Patrick Mahomes but to say 20-0, it really puts a pressure on your team. In today's game, it's not even necessary to win every game."

To add to Ninkovich's point, the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the championship as a wild card team after finishing the regular season 11-5.

But the fact that going undefeated is so tough is why the pursuit of perfection is a mission worth monitoring.

Mahomes is one of the NFL's most dominant players. He guides arguably the league's most consistent team over the last three seasons, and he believes there is still another level for them to reach.

And if they can reach that level, they will stand above any other team to take the field, while also adding to Mahomes' already impressive résumé.

No pressure.

For more up-to-date news on all things Chiefs, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.