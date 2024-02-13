National Football League
Patrick Mahomes shouts out Chiefs OL Nick Allegretti, who played most of Super Bowl with torn UCL
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes shouts out Chiefs OL Nick Allegretti, who played most of Super Bowl with torn UCL

Published Feb. 13, 2024 8:52 p.m. ET

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs needed Nick Allegretti, and Allegretti answered the call. 

Allegretti started the Super Bowl at left tackle for the Chiefs after the team's starter at that spot on the offensive line, All-Pro Joe Thuney, tore his pectoral muscle in the Chiefs' divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills. But then Allegretti himself got hurt, tearing the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left elbow during the second quarter of Sunday's game, per a report from NFL Media.

It's the injury most commonly associated with MLB pitchers and that the famed Tommy John surgery was invented to treat. Allegretti kept playing after suffering the tear, however, and ended up playing all 79 offensive snaps the Chiefs took as they beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

That earned him a shout-out from Mahomes after the report of Allegretti's injury surfaced, with the star Chiefs quarterback and now three-time Super Bowl MVP praising the backup offensive lineman and confirming the injury report.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's unclear whether Allegretti will be ready for the start of next season, but the prognosis is likely good. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who the Chiefs just beat in the Super Bowl, suffered the same injury in the NFC Championship Game in January 2023 and returned by Week 1 of the season, going on to become an NFL MVP finalist this past season. 

Plus, unlike Purdy, all Allegretti has to do is block for the greatest NFL quarterback of his generation.

Allegretti got some further shout-outs from fellow Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey and Donovan Smith, as well as FOX Sports betting analyst Geoff Schwartz, a former Chiefs offensive lineman himself.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift party and sing together following Chiefs' Super Bowl win

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift party and sing together following Chiefs' Super Bowl win

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes