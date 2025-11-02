Patrick Mahomes or Jonathan Taylor for Midseason NFL MVP? 'FOX NFL Kickoff' Debates

Even though we're only approaching the halfway mark of the 2025 NFL season, the MVP race feels as wide open as ever.

Several quarterbacks have had standout performances this year to help put their team in a playoff position. Even quarterbacks whose teams have a losing record, like Dak Prescott, have put up monster numbers just to help give their team a chance at winning.

Of course, there are a few non-quarterbacks worthy of the honor, too. But a non-quarterback hasn't won MVP since Adrian Peterson did so in 2012.

That isn't stopping at least one member of the "FOX NFL Kickoff" crew from picking a running back for MVP, though. Let's take a closer look at who Terry Bradshaw, Charles Woodson, Julian Edelman and Jay Glazer have as their picks for MVP entering Sunday's slate.

Why Drake Maye is Julian Edelman's MVP Pick Over Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen

Bradshaw's thoughts: "Matthew Stafford's got 17 [touchdowns] already. … [Jonathan] Taylor would be a frontrunner this year and would easily be my frontrunner, but they could look at Daniel Jones. If I had to pick a quarterback to win it, I would say Matthew Stafford. I would say Matthew Stafford's having his best year ever."

As Bradshaw wanted to pick a running back for the award, he settled for Stafford, who has led the Rams to a 5-2 start. His 17 passing touchdowns lead the league even though he's played one fewer game than many other quarterbacks so far this season. He's also eighth in passer rating (109.3), helping the Rams find success in their last two games with Puka Nacua sidelined.

Woodson's thoughts: "I would say it's two guys on the same team, Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor. Taylor has 14 total touchdowns right now. Then, you look at Daniel Jones, in the offseason, what would you have said Daniel Jones was right now? A backup for the Colts or somebody else's team? The Colts were 8-9 last year. This year, they're 7-1. Best record in football. Daniel Jones has 12 touchdowns to three interceptions. He has his team rolling. They're going to take votes away from each other. But it'd be one of those two guys."

The Colts, who have the league's best record as Woodson pointed out, might be the only team with two viable MVP candidates to this point. Jones is fourth in the league in passing yards (2,062), sixth in passer rating (109.5) and fourth in yards per attempt (8.5) entering Sunday's games.

Taylor, meanwhile, leads the NFL in rushing yards (850), scrimmage yards (1,056), rushing touchdowns (12) and scrimmage touchdowns (14). He actually leads the final stat by five touchdowns.

Even though it might seem like Taylor and Jones are neck and neck for MVP, the consensus in the Colts' locker room is clear.

"It's JT," Glazer said of what members of the Colts' organization told him who would be his MVP pick. "What he's doing this year is ridiculous."

Edelman's thoughts: "Gotta be Drake Maye. It's gotta be! He leads the league in completion percentage. He leads the league in deep balls. He's gotten better each week. We don't give MVPs after Week 8, but he's in the MVP category. He's a midseason MVP. He continues to get better every single week. He takes care of the football. He's got a signature win against Josh Allen and the Bills. He's playing his butt off."

While the "FOX NFL Kickoff" crew ribbed Edelman for making a homer pick, Maye certainly has the stats to be considered for MVP. Entering Sunday, he's fifth in passing yards (2,026), sixth in passing touchdowns (15), second in passer rating (118.7), third in yards per attempt (9.0) and first in completion percentage (75.2).

Most importantly, though, Maye is a key reason why the Patriots are 6-2 after going 4-13 the last two seasons. Ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, the Patriots are riding a five-game winning streak and hold first place in the AFC East.

Glazer's thoughts: "I think this is where this year's a little bit different. You talk about MVP, [the Chiefs] didn't have receivers and everyone's banged up. Running backs were banged up. So, what's he do? He puts the team on his back with his legs and he kept them in it with his running game. That's an MVP. Now, look at what he's doing with his weapons."

While the Chiefs are only 5-3, Mahomes is a big reason why they were able to stay afloat amid some early-season chaos. Kansas City dealt with an injury to Xavier Worthy early on and Rashee Rice missed the first six games due to suspension. But after Week 3, Mahomes has been lights out. He's completed 71.8% of his passes for 1,430 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions with a 114.8 passer rating in the Chiefs' last five games, going 4-1 in that stretch.