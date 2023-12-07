National Football League Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs WRs are 'in a great spot' mentally Published Dec. 7, 2023 3:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kansas City Chiefs receivers have faced a lot of scrutiny this season about their offensive inconsistencies, but that didn't keep quarterback Patrick Mahomes from speaking up for them ahead of the team's game against Buffalo on Sunday.

"You just come into work and try to get better, that’s all you can do," Mahomes said during his Wednesday press conference when asked what he could do, if anything, to build more chemistry with his receiving corps. "I think the guys have done a great job of trying to do that. We’re going to continue to get better.

"I thought we had a lot of great things in the last game — obviously just didn’t execute in the red zone. It’s the little things in this league that are the difference between winning and losing, so we’ll continue to focus on those and try to get better going into this week."

Headed into Week 14, K.C. ranks eighth in total yards and 11th in points scored — the team's lowest marks in both categories since Mahomes took over in 2018, per PFT. What's more, the Chiefs finished No. 1 in both categories last year.

"You can work on the stuff that didn’t work in the game," Mahomes added. "You try to adjust those things and maximize the stuff you did well. At the same time, this league is close, these games come down to one score, and it’s whoever executes the small things that come out with the win. … In the locker room I think everyone knows we’re all trying to go out there and be great and trying to win football games. I have a lot of trust in those guys. I see how hard they are working.

"For us, it’s about keeping it within the locker room — I mean we’re still sitting there atop the AFC West, and I think a lot of the stuff is out in front of us [and] we just have to go out there and capitalize on it."

The Chiefs' most reliable offensive threats this season have been tight end Travis Kelce, who has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for an eighth straight season, and WR Rashee Rice, who has hauled in 52 receptions this season for 591 yards.

No other player outside those two vital weapons has made a substantial impact on the Chiefs' offense. Regardless, Mahomes remains optimistic about his receivers, as well as the team's first-place standing in their division.

