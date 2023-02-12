National Football League Patrick Mahomes' ankle improving ahead of Super Bowl LVII 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A high ankle sprain that has bothered Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for weeks isn't expected to cause him much trouble in Sunday's Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Eagles, according to FOX Sports' Peter Schrager.

"Patrick Mahomes' ankle is in as good a shape as it's been since he injured it 22 days ago in the divisional round against the Jaguars," Schrager said on the FOX Pregame show.

Schrager also provided some updates on other Chiefs players during the segment.

"As for the players that left in that game, Kadarius Toney will be good to go, Juju Smith-Schuster, he will be good to go. Willie Gay, he's good and L'Jarius Snead has cleared concussion protocol and will play."

Per Dr. Matt Provencher, though, Mahomes' injury could still cause him some troubles throughout the game.

"Over-pushing it could cause a worse aggravation, and one that could keep him on the sidelines if bad enough, or if it gets tweaked on a play as he's scrambling to do all the razzle-dazzle and fun stuff that he does," Provencher said. "High ankle sprains are typically much worse than the traditional low ankle sprain. … The pain, the instability, the swelling that comes with it is very significant, because it holds the tibia and fibula together, which is critical for ankle-joint stability, and is super important in cutting and running, two things that Mahomes does very well. It usually would need to be surgically stabilized. …

"Our data shows that quarterbacks who suffer this injury usually miss two to three weeks. … Chances are he hasn't healed fully, and will still be limited. … When returning from this type of injury, there's about a 25-30 percent decrease in production."

