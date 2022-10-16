National Football League
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson ejected from sideline by his own team
National Football League

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson ejected from sideline by his own team

38 mins ago

Conflict is brewing in Carolina.

Between the third and fourth quarters of the Carolina Panthers' road game at the Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent star wide receiver Robbie Anderson off the field. Wilks and Anderson exchanged words before Wilks motioned for Anderson to leave the sideline. 

Anderson complied, though he appeared visibly frustrated:

Robbie Anderson sent to locker room by Panthers HC Steve Wilks

Robbie Anderson sent to locker room by Panthers HC Steve Wilks
Robbie Anderson was sent to the showers after having a heated exchange with Carolina Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks.

Wilks, who started the season as the Panthers' defensive pass-game coordinator, was promoted to the head-coaching job last week after the team dismissed head coach Matt Rhule. Wilks was in his second stint running the Panthers defense and previously spent one year as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

The Panthers are entering a rebuild after firing Rhule and are expected to entertain trade offers for several of their top veterans — including Anderson and superstar running back Christian McCaffrey, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer:

Will Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson be moved by Panthers?

Will Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson be moved by Panthers?
Jay Glazer discusses whether Christain McCaffrey will be on the move after a bad start to the season by the Carolina Panthers and more.

The Panthers lost to the Rams 24-10 to drop to 1-5 on the season.

