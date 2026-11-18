The Baltimore Ravens will visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in a Week 11 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Panthers vs. Ravens at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 22.

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Ravens @ Panthers Odds

Moneyline

Panthers: -135

Ravens: +114

Spread

Panthers -2.5: -108

Ravens +2.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 43.5: -102

Under 43.5: -118

Ravens @ Panthers Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Baltimore has lost five straight since starting 4-1, with Lamar Jackson playing just one snap during the skid. The Ravens are 79-33 (.705) with Jackson starting and 7-15 (.318) without him since he took over in 2018.

Jacoby Brissett threw for 340 yards on 49 attempts in his Ravens debut but finished with zero TD passes and one INT. Derrick Henry managed just 10 yards on 10 carries and has been held below 60 rushing yards in five straight games.

Bryce Young led his 13th career game-winning drive last week against New Orleans, moving Carolina into sole possession of first place in the NFC South. He ranks sixth in the NFL with 266.3 passing yards per game and has thrown 16 TDs against six INTs.

Chuba Hubbard had a season-high 172 scrimmage yards and two rushing TDs against the Saints. He joins Christian McCaffrey as the only Panthers RBs with at least 900 scrimmage yards and nine TDs through nine team games.

The Pick: Panthers -2.5

How to Watch Panthers vs. Ravens