National Football League
National Football League
Panthers vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 11
Updated Nov. 19, 2026 6:49 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Baltimore Ravens will visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in a Week 11 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Panthers vs. Ravens at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 22.
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Moneyline
- Panthers: -135
- Ravens: +114
Spread
- Panthers -2.5: -108
- Ravens +2.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 43.5: -102
- Under 43.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- Baltimore has lost five straight since starting 4-1, with Lamar Jackson playing just one snap during the skid. The Ravens are 79-33 (.705) with Jackson starting and 7-15 (.318) without him since he took over in 2018.
- Jacoby Brissett threw for 340 yards on 49 attempts in his Ravens debut but finished with zero TD passes and one INT. Derrick Henry managed just 10 yards on 10 carries and has been held below 60 rushing yards in five straight games.
- Bryce Young led his 13th career game-winning drive last week against New Orleans, moving Carolina into sole possession of first place in the NFC South. He ranks sixth in the NFL with 266.3 passing yards per game and has thrown 16 TDs against six INTs.
- Chuba Hubbard had a season-high 172 scrimmage yards and two rushing TDs against the Saints. He joins Christian McCaffrey as the only Panthers RBs with at least 900 scrimmage yards and nine TDs through nine team games.
How to Watch Panthers vs. Ravens
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
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