Panthers reportedly bench 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young Updated Sep. 16, 2024 3:03 p.m. ET

The Carolina Panthers are benching Bryce Young, according to multiple reports.

Veteran Andy Dalton will start at quarterback in Young's place for Panthers' Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL Media first reported the news Monday.

Young, who the Panthers selected in the 2023 NFL Draft after trading up for the No. 1 overall pick, has struggled through the first two games of the 2024 season after an underwhelming rookie year. He completed 31 of 56 passes (55.4%) for 245 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions with a 44.1 passer rating through the first two games of the season. He rushed for a touchdown in Week 1.

The Panthers made a significant investment in that deal with Chicago, sending wide receiver D.J. Moore and four draft picks to the Bears — one of which turned out to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft after the Panthers finished a league-worst 2-15 last season.

As a result of Young's poor play, Carolina's offense has also been the worst in the league through the first two weeks of the season. The Panthers have only scored 13 points and has 393 yards of total offense through two games.

Young had a better stat line as a rookie, but was still statistically one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL. He completed 59.8% of his passes for 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a 73.7 passer rating over 16 games. He went 2-14 over the 16 starts he made as the Panthers finished with the league's worst record and is now 2-16 in his career.

The Panthers hired Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales to become their next head coach over the offseason, hoping that he would be able to bring the best out of Young after revitalizing Baker Mayfield's career. Canales initially said the team was sticking with Young following their 26-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

"Bryce is our quarterback," Canales told reporters. "I'd love to see this thing just continue to take the next steps offensively right now."

Now, the 36-year-old Dalton will be counted on to steer the ship for the 0-2 Panthers while Young's future in Carolina becomes uncertain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

