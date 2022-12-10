National Football League Panthers, Cardinals headline Cowherd's Week 14 Blazin' 5 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 14 of the NFL season got underway with a thriller on Thursday night, but there are many more games still to come, and Colin Cowherd has some picks to share.

Cowherd shared his predictions for the weekend in his "Blazin' 5" segment on Friday's " The Herd ."

Here are Cowherd's top picks, accompanied by odds and win totals as presented by FOX Bet .

Blazin' 5: Fade Patriots, pick Lions and Steelers Colin Cowherd shares his Blazin’ 5 picks for Week 14.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (-2)

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Lions -2 (Lions win 28-24)

Colin's thoughts: They've won four of their last five games. Jared Goff is in the longest stretch of his career without an interception — four games. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jamaal Williams … they are playing well, and they're very good at home. The Vikings defense, meanwhile, has gone into the tank since Week 10. It's awful everywhere. Kirk Cousins is not the same guy on the road. He's thrown seven TDs and seven interceptions.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (-2)

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Steelers -2 (Steelers win 24-20)

Colin's thoughts: Coming off back-to-back wins for the first time this season, the Steelers are 4-1 when T.J. Watt plays. They have not had a giveaway in a month … four games. That's big for Kenny Pickett. The Ravens are broken offensively. You go back to 2020 in games where Lamar [Jackson] doesn't play, they're 1-5. He is the edge they need. They've also become very turnover prone — five turnovers in the last three games.

Lamar Jackson's injury is devastating Nick Wright believes Lamar Jackson's latest injury hurts the Ravens more than the quarterback even with Jackson in a contract year.

Cleveland Browns (+5.5) at Cincinnati Bengals

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Browns +5.5. (Bengals win 28-27)

Colin's thoughts: Kevin Stefanski is 5-0 against Cincinnati. This team is running the football — back-to-back games with 170-plus rushing yards and eight games this year with 170-plus rushing yards, which is the most in the NFL. Their offense this season, when it comes to big plays and rushing, is surprisingly good. Joe Burrow is 0-4 against the Browns. It's a divisional game. Tee Higgins is hurt. These divisional games always feel close. I still think Cincinnati wins, but I'm going to take the points in a divisional game with Cleveland.

Carolina Panthers (+4.5) at Seattle Seahawks

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Panthers +4.5 (Panthers win 24-23)

Colin's thoughts: The Panthers are coming off a bye and their defense is healthy and playing well. They've held opponents to 15 points or fewer in three straight games. If you go since Week 10 and look at the Seahawks defense, it's bad and getting worse. Carolina's is good and getting better. The Seahawks have lost two of three and were lucky to beat the Rams. Kenneth Walker is out, and DeeJay Dallas, his backup, is hurt. They will not be able to control the line of scrimmage, and they'll need Geno Smith to throw without a run game.

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5)

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Cardinals +2.5 (Cardinals win 27-20)

Colin's thoughts: Coming off a bye, Kyler Murray is getting healthier. DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown will play in just their second game together. By the way, the Patriots offense was limited, and it's been a BB gun since Week 7. They're 0-6 this year when the opponent scores 20-plus points. The Patriots offense since Week 7 is averaging 4.9 yards per play. Since Week 7, they have seven touchdowns. That's it! Mac Jones in the last five games has been sacked 20 times. So, they don't have weapons on the outside. The offensive line has regressed. Mac Jones has lost confidence. Arizona is at home. I'm going to take Arizona. This New England team is not good. Maybe they need Baker Mayfield.

What a 23-23 record post-Tom Brady says about Bill Belichick Speak! breaks down the failures of the Patriots since Tom Brady's departure in 2020.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more