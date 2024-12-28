Panthers' 1,000-yard rusher Chuba Hubbard (calf) on IR for final two games
Chuba Hubbard's season is over.
The Carolina Panthers placed their leading rusher on injured reserve Saturday with a strained calf.
Hubbard was limited in practice on Friday with a knee injury and was listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After practice, Hubbard complained of pain and had an MRI, which revealed a grade two calf strain, according to the team.
Hubbard ran for 1,195 yards — the fourth-most in franchise history — and 10 touchdowns this season. He is sixth in the league in yards rushing.
He becomes the third Panthers running back to be placed on injured reserve this season, joining Miles Sanders and rookie Jonathan Brooks.
The move likely means Mike Boone will start Sunday against Tampa Bay, with Raheem Blackshear expected to see reps as well.
Hubbard finished his season last week by running for 152 yards and two touchdowns, including a 21-yard score in overtime as the Panthers beat the Arizona Cardinals, 36-30. He was named NFC offensive player of the week.
He also caught 43 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown this season.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
