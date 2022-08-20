Green Bay Packers Packers' QB Jordan Love 'light years ahead,' coach says 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is impressed with backup quarterback Jordan Love's performance so far this preseason.

Following the Packers' 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Friday, LaFleur said that Love is "light years ahead" compared to where he was in the preseason last year.

"If you asked our guys in that locker room, they'd tell you that they have a lot of confidence in him," LaFleur said. "We could all agree in that locker room that he's one of the most improved guys over the last year."

Statistically, Love actually isn't better than he was a year ago. On Friday, he completed 12 of 24 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Against the San Francisco 49ers last week, he completed 13 of 24 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns, but he also had three interceptions.

In the two preseason games he played last season, Love completed at least two-thirds of his passes in both, throwing for a total of 271 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

LaFleur is aware that Love's stats haven't been the best this preseason, especially compared to a year ago, but he gave a reason why that might be the case.

"I know the numbers don’t necessarily reflect probably how I feel," LaFleur said. "He stood in the pocket and was throwing on rhythm. Unfortunately, again, we had too many drops."

One particular drop that annoyed LaFleur came from seventh-round rookie Samori Toure, who dropped a pass from Love that would've gone for at least 35 yards. The drop issues of the Packers' young receivers have been a hot topic in Green Bay for much of training camp and the preseason, which caused Aaron Rodgers to call out the group earlier in the week.

LaFleur estimated his team had at least five drops Friday.

Outside of throwing catchable passes that haven't been caught, LaFleur noticed another area that Love has improved on the most in the preseason.

"He was decisive," LaFleur said. "I think that’s the big thing from him. I see a much more decisive player out there. I think that’s going to lead to a much more effective player."

Love and the Packers conclude their preseason schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. They open the regular season at Minnesota on Sept. 11, which can be viewed on FOX or the FOX Sports app.

