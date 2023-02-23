National Football League Packers QB Aaron Rodgers emerges from darkness retreat 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Rodgers has emerged from the darkness.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who spent four days and four nights in an isolated darkness retreat in southern Oregon, left Sky Cave Retreats on Wednesday. Scott Berman, who owns the facility, confirmed Rodgers' exit, per ESPN.

According to Berman, Rodgers spent his time in a 300-square-foot room, which had no light and consisted of a queen bed, a bathroom and a meditation-like mat.

Rodgers, 39, said he made the decision to go on the darkness retreat with hopes that he would "have a better sense of where I am in life."

The four-time NFL MVP is owed nearly $60 million in guaranteed money next season under a contract extension he signed with the Packers last offseason. That contract would likely have to be restructured if he is traded this offseason.

The New York Jets have emerged as a potential suitor for Rodgers if he were to be dealt. One of the reasons he has been linked to New York is due to his relationship with new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who served as Green Bay's OC from 2019 to 2021.

The Las Vegas Raiders have also been in the conversation for potential landing spots for Rodgers. He did acknowledge a vocal contingent of Raiders fans attempting to recruit him earlier this month at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament, which Rodgers won with partner Ben Silverman. Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams , Rodgers' friend and former teammate in Green Bay, also made it clear that he is trying to recruit Rodgers to Vegas.

The oddsmakers have the Raiders at the top of the list of most likely places for Rodgers to start next season, ahead of the Packers and the Jets.

According to Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy, there isn’t a deadline for a decision on Rodgers, but both sides would prefer something be worked out before the start of free agency in mid-March.

"We both realize, the sooner the decision is made the better," Murphy said. "Brian Gutekunst, the GM, has been in regular contact with him. I think Aaron has expressed that he doesn’t want to drag it on."

