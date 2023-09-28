National Football League
Packers place OT Bakhtiari on injured reserve amid ongoing knee issue
National Football League

Packers place OT Bakhtiari on injured reserve amid ongoing knee issue

Published Sep. 28, 2023 8:00 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari was placed on injured reserve Thursday, his latest setback stemming from a knee injury that has required three surgeries and limited him for the past three years.

The Packers announced the move before their Thursday night game with the Detroit Lions. Bakhtiari, who already had missed Green Bay's past two games, now must sit out at least the Packers' next four matchups as well starting against the Lions. He is eligible to return Nov. 5 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Bakhtiari, 31, is one of the NFL's top pass blockers when healthy. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 and 2020, and he received second-team honors in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

But he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Dec. 31, 2020, and has been dealing with issues in that knee ever since.

ADVERTISEMENT

The knee injury caused him to play just one game during the 2021 season. He played 11 games last season, sitting out three because of his knee injury and three more to recover from an appendectomy.

He started and performed well in a season-opening 38-20 victory at Chicago this season, but he hasn't played since.

"I would love to put this in the rearview mirror, but maybe it's just something that I'll have to deal with till something else — intervention comes in that can eradicate it, because it's been a perpetuating annoyance that I've had to shoulder here since 2021," Bakhtiari said on Sept. 20.

The Packers also are playing without left guard Elgton Jenkins, who will miss a second straight game Thursday after spraining his medial collateral ligament in a 25-24 loss at Atlanta in Week 2.

In other injury-related news, Packers wide receiver Christian Watson will make his season debut Thursday and running back Aaron Jones will return from a two-game absence after both dealt with hamstring injuries.

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (thigh bruise) and offensive tackle Taylor Decker (ankle) also are available after each missed a game.

The Packers won't have cornerback Jaire Alexander, who is missing a second straight game with a back injury.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Green Bay Packers

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Phillies' Bryce Harper tosses helmet into stands after ejection vs. Pirates

Phillies' Bryce Harper tosses helmet into stands after ejection vs. Pirates

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes