Packers' David Bakhtiari activated off PUP list, returns to practice

2 hours ago

Following a lengthy recovery journey from a torn ACL, Packers tackle David Bakhtiari returned to the practice field after being removed from Green Bay's physically unable to perform (PUP) list, head coach Matt LaFleur announced Sunday.

The All-Pro left tackle is on track to be eased back into practice after undergoing three surgeries on his left knee. Following his initial ACL reconstruction, Bakhtiari had a second surgery to reduce swelling in his knee and a third unspecified surgery this offseason. 

Bakhtiari, 30, appeared in just one game last season, taking 27 snaps in Green Bay's 2021 regular-season finale against Detroit before being shut down again. Prior to that, he made three Pro Bowls (2016, 2019-20) in five years until suffering a torn ACL on Dec. 31, 2020.

LaFleur didn't offer a return date for Bakhtiari, saying that his availability for the season opener against Minnesota is undecided, but removing Bakhtiari from the PUP list makes him eligible to play come Sept. 11.

"He's only going to do individual [drills]," LaFleur said before practice. "So you guys can kind of temper the expectations because I know there's going to be a bunch of questions now. It'll just be individual. It's just the next step, but we are excited to get him out there on the grass. We'll take it one day at a time."

"He's been making really good progress, and mentally, I think he's in a very good place as well. He's worked his tail off for a long time now to get to this point, and so, just as far as making the decision, I got a text a little bit ago that he was coming off, so I was pretty excited about that."

