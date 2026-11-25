Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson was on the wrong end of a hit that led to an ejection in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Watson took a hard hit up high from Rams safety Kam Kinchens as he tried to make a sideline grab late in the first half. Watson remained down for a few moments before getting up and going to the locker room. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a concussion.

Kinchens, meanwhile, was penalized for unnecessary roughness and was ejected for his hit on Watson. It didn't appear that Kinchens made helmet-to-helmet contact with Watson on the play, leading many to question the call on social media.

The penalty was also pretty significant. The Packers were facing a fourth-and-1 on the play when Kinchens was ejected, and his hit was hard enough that it caused Watson to drop the ball. But with the penalty, the Packers got a fourth-down redo as Green Bay wide receiver Matthew Golden was penalized for offensive pass interference on the play.

Green Bay opted to kick a field goal after the offsetting penalties, allowing it to tie the game, 13-13.

Just as he has all season, Watson made a big impact in the first half of Wednesday's game. He had a game-high four receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown through the game's first 30 minutes.

Watson entered Week 12 as one of the NFL's top pass-catchers this season. He had 52 receptions for 916 yards (third in the NFL) and seven touchdowns (tied for fourth).

This is a developing story.