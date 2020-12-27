National Football League
National Football League

Our 60-Minute Drill For NFL Bettors

5 hours ago

There's no time for a holiday hangover, because division titles and playoff berths hang in the balance in Week 16.

Who will gain the inside track to the NFC West title when the Rams and Seahawks square off in Seattle (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)?

Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs wrap up the No. 1 seed and the AFC's only first-round bye with a victory in Atlanta (1 p.m. ET, FOX)?

Will the Steelers will be able to break out of their three-game skid following that 11-0 start when they travel to Indy?

Our NFL betting experts are here to provide those answers and more – and tackle all your Week 16 gambling questions in Talk The Line: Q&A Edition, starting every Sunday at noon ET (with all lines via FOX Bet).

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Bet Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com.

Join former NFL offensive lineman and FOX Sports gambling contributor Geoff Schwartz, FOX Sports gambling expert Jason McIntyre and additional guests as they fly through every game in rapid-fire fashion.

McIntyre likes the Rams to rebound from their stunning loss to the Jets with a big performance in Seattle, and Schwartz agrees.

Each week, our experts attempt to answer 60 questions in the final 60 minutes before kickoff, as they track late line movements and try to help you find winners, touching on everything from the weather to player props, the last-minute injury news and even futures.

You can get your questions in for this week's show by submitting them on Twitter using the hashtag #TalktheLine or by sending them along on Facebook. You'll also want to get regular updates on the show by joining our Facebook group.

And don't forget you can join Geoff and Jason each Monday and Thursday for Talk the Line with @FOXBet.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Bet Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

NFL's Top Plays Of Week 16

NFL's Top Plays Of Week 16
The playoff picture is coming into focus and there's no shortage on action. Check out the biggest moments from NFL Sunday.
3 mins ago
National Football League

Superheroes Of The Gridiron

Superheroes Of The Gridiron
FOX Sports' graphics have turned NFL players into comic-book conquerors. Charlotte Wilder gets the backstory.
3 hours ago
National Football League

Super Bowl Showdown?

Super Bowl Showdown?
Before he lines up his three best picks for Week 16, Geoff Schwartz finds the value on Super Bowl futures as the playoffs loom.
5 hours ago
National Football League

Fitzmagic Lifts Dolphins Over Raiders

Fitzmagic Lifts Dolphins Over Raiders
Ryan Fitzpatrick eliminated the Raiders from playoff contention and helped Miami to a win. Did he start a controversy, too?
16 hours ago
National Football League

How To Win $100,000 In Week 16

How To Win $100,000 In Week 16
Yes, the Steelers and Rams are coming off horrific losses. Jason McIntyre says don't fall for recency bias in making his Super 6 picks.
18 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks