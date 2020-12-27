National Football League Our 60-Minute Drill For NFL Bettors 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There's no time for a holiday hangover, because division titles and playoff berths hang in the balance in Week 16.

Who will gain the inside track to the NFC West title when the Rams and Seahawks square off in Seattle (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)?

Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs wrap up the No. 1 seed and the AFC's only first-round bye with a victory in Atlanta (1 p.m. ET, FOX)?

Will the Steelers will be able to break out of their three-game skid following that 11-0 start when they travel to Indy?

Our NFL betting experts are here to provide those answers and more – and tackle all your Week 16 gambling questions in Talk The Line: Q&A Edition, starting every Sunday at noon ET (with all lines via FOX Bet).

Join former NFL offensive lineman and FOX Sports gambling contributor Geoff Schwartz, FOX Sports gambling expert Jason McIntyre and additional guests as they fly through every game in rapid-fire fashion.

McIntyre likes the Rams to rebound from their stunning loss to the Jets with a big performance in Seattle, and Schwartz agrees.

Each week, our experts attempt to answer 60 questions in the final 60 minutes before kickoff, as they track late line movements and try to help you find winners, touching on everything from the weather to player props, the last-minute injury news and even futures.

