Ex-Lions OL Jonah Jackson agrees to three-year, $51M deal with Rams
Offensive lineman Jonah Jackson reportedly agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Rams on a three-year deal worth up to $51 million in NFL free agency.
Jackson spent the previous four seasons with the Detroit Lions, who drafted the 27-year-old out of Ohio State in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
[2024 NFL free-agency grades: Evaluating every major signing so far]
At left guard, Jackson played on one of the NFL's best starting five upfront last season, as Detroit surrendered only 31 sacks on 646 dropbacks (4.8%), marking the fourth-best rate in the league.
He now joins a Rams offensive line which vastly improved in 2023 compared to 2022, when it was decimated by injuries en route to a 5-12 season just one year after winning the Super Bowl. However, Los Angeles was still thin at the guard positions, which Jackson now helps elevate.
