National Football League
Ex-Lions OL Jonah Jackson agrees to three-year, $51M deal with Rams
National Football League

Ex-Lions OL Jonah Jackson agrees to three-year, $51M deal with Rams

Updated Mar. 11, 2024 3:32 p.m. ET

Offensive lineman Jonah Jackson reportedly agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Rams on a three-year deal worth up to $51 million in NFL free agency

Jackson spent the previous four seasons with the Detroit Lions, who drafted the 27-year-old out of Ohio State in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. 

At left guard, Jackson played on one of the NFL's best starting five upfront last season, as Detroit surrendered only 31 sacks on 646 dropbacks (4.8%), marking the fourth-best rate in the league. 

He now joins a Rams offensive line which vastly improved in 2023 compared to 2022, when it was decimated by injuries en route to a 5-12 season just one year after winning the Super Bowl. However, Los Angeles was still thin at the guard positions, which Jackson now helps elevate.

