Odell Beckham Jr. writes farewell note to Baltimore Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. said goodbye to the Baltimore Ravens in an Instagram post on Sunday night, apparently bringing an end to his one-year run with the club.

"Swea on everything I appreciate the Flock more than yall could EVER imagine," Beckham wrote. "Did everything I could wit the opportunities I had. Wish I got to do it big for y'all (ring emoji). Thank you for the Vibez! To the City of Baltimore, I (expletive) with yall forever FRRRR. And most importantly, to my brothers over there, this (expletive) a lifetime sentence: I love you all! Biggest Truzzz."

Beckham played in 14 games for Baltimore last season, starting six. He caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns, and his 16.14 yards per catch average was a career-high.

But after catching four passes for a season-best 97 yards in a Week 13 win against the Los Angeles Rams, his opportunities dwindled. Beckham was targeted only seven times over the following three weeks, and he was inactive for the Ravens' season finale against Pittsburgh.

The Ravens also have a solid receiver room thanks in large part to the emergence of Zay Flowers, who led the team with 77 receptions for 858 yards as a rookie. He is joined by veterans Nelson Agholor and Rashod Bateman, as well as tight end Mark Andrews.

As for Beckham, NFL.com reported that while Beckham has not received much interest on the free agent market, his farewell message to Baltimore could be a sign that he will sign with a new team soon.

Beckham, 31, has caught 566 passes for 7,932 yards over the course of his career, but he has not topped 1,000 yards in a season since 2019 with the Cleveland Browns.

