National Football League Odell Beckham Jr. interested in joining Buffalo Bills 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best players remaining on the NFL free-agent market. Is he interested in signing with the Buffalo Bills?

That's what Beckham hinted at in an Instagram response to linebacker Von Miller, who signed with the Bills this offseason.

Miller had posted a video of himself at training camp, and Beckham asked if the locker next to his was available.

Miller posted a Photoshopped picture of Beckham in a Bills jersey, captioned "Let's chase this ring… AGAIN."

The linebacker also responded to say the locker next to him is open.

The two players were midseason pickups of the Los Angeles Rams last season, who went on to win the Super Bowl. Los Angeles acquired Miller from the Denver Broncos for second- and third-round draft picks at the NFL trade deadline. They signed Beckham after the Cleveland Browns released the wideout in November.

Miller inked a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills, while Beckham remains a free agent after tearing an ACL last season.

In the 12 combined games Beckham played for the Rams (regular season and postseason), he totaled 48 receptions, 593 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Beckham would presumably replace Cole Beasley, a free agent, in Buffalo's depth chart. Its wide receiver room includes Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder.

The Bills won the AFC East at 11-6 last season but lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. Buffalo's offense averaged 28.4 points per game (third in NFL, first in AFC), 381.9 yards per game (fifth in NFL), 252.0 passing yards per game (ninth in NFL) and 129.9 rushing yards per game (sixth in NFL). Furthermore, 29.9% of the Bills' drives resulted in touchdowns (fourth in NFL), and they scored on 92.2% of red zone possessions (fifth in NFL).

Buffalo lost four-year offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who became the head coach of the New York Giants. The Bills promoted passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to replace him.

Beckham, 29, spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Giants, who traded him to the Browns in 2019. He spent just short of three seasons with the Browns before joining the Rams in 2021.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.