Odell Beckahm Jr. Back to Giants? John Harbaugh Welcomes Potential Reunion

John Harbaugh didn't pour water on the possibility of the New York Giants bringing back star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. In fact, the Giants' first-year head coach added some fuel to the idea that Beckham could potentially close his NFL career out with the team that drafted him.

"The obvious pat answer would be you look at every option, and if Odell is an option, we'll be looking at him for sure," Harbaugh told reporters when asked about the possibility of signing Beckham at the owners meeting on Monday.

Beckham, 33, didn't play in the NFL in the 2025 season, remaining unsigned for the entire year following a stint with the Miami Dolphins as he was also suspended six games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. However, he has indicated that he'd like to play another season in the NFL. His showing at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic earlier in March also sparked chatter about him potentially signing with a team for the 2026 season, with Beckham telling reporters after the event that he hoped it would be a "starting point" toward a return.

While Beckham emerged as one of the NFL's top receivers during his Giants tenure, he also has a connection to New York's next head coach. Harbaugh coached Beckham when the wide receiver was with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2023 season. The three-time Pro Bowler had 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns that year, helping quarterback Lamar Jackson win his second MVP honor and the team reach the AFC Championship Game.

Even though the Ravens didn't retain Beckham after that season, Harbaugh said that he's remained in communication with his former wide receiver since he departed Baltimore.

"He and I do talk. We do text," Harbaugh said. "We've maintained a really great relationship. He's one of my very favorite people in the world. It's not like you don't talk to guys on things like that. And certainly we have."

Beckham, whom the Giants took with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, was arguably one of the league's top wide receivers during his five-year stint in New York. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, logging 1,305 receiving yards and making his memorable one-handed grab that season. He also tied Lance Alworth for the NFL record for the fewest games needed to reach 4,000 career receiving yards as he had at least 1,300 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

New York has some depth questions at wide receiver ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. While Malik Nabers might be one of the top wide receivers in the league, he's returning from an ACL tear that ended his second season prematurely. The team also lost veteran wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency, but signed Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin. They also added tight end Isaiah Likely, signing him on a three-year deal from the Ravens.







