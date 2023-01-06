National Football League
NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Cowboys-Commanders
National Football League

NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Cowboys-Commanders

3 hours ago

The 12-4 Dallas Cowboys can capture the NFC East Division title with a win and a Philadelphia Eagles loss Sunday. The ‘Boys can claim the NFC’s top seed with a win and losses by the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

The 7-8-1 Washington Commanders, who are out of the playoffs, would love nothing better than to send their bitter rival into the postseason with a defeat when the team meet in the nation's capital.

The Commanders will start rookie Sam Howell at quarterback, replacing the ineffective Carson Wentz. Howell, a fifth-round pick, becomes the 33rd quarterback to start for Washington since it won the Super Bowl after the 1991 season.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 76-47-2, winning the past three contests including a 25-10 decision on Oct. 2.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Cowboys-Commanders game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Where do the Cowboys fall in Colin's Super Bowl Bubble?

Where do the Cowboys fall in Colin's Super Bowl Bubble?
Colin Cowherd talks about his Super Bowl Bubble rankings.

Cowboys at Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -7 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Commanders +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Washington Commanders
WAS

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The Cowboys have an outside shot for the NFC East and the top seed in the conference if things break their way this weekend. For Dallas to claim the top spot in the NFC, the Eagles and Niners would both need to lose. It appears the New York Giants — the Eagles' opponent — aren’t going to play any starters this weekend as they prepare for the playoffs. So it's unlikely the Cowboys will win the division this weekend. 

Make no mistake about it though, I’m taking the Cowboys in the first half of this game. 

During the first half, the Cowboys will not be watching the scoreboard. They are facing a Washington team starting rookie Sam Howell for the first time. I believe the Cowboys will start fast, knowing they need to win, but will cool off once they do start watching the scoreboard. 

PICK: Cowboys -3.5 1st half at FOX Bet

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
