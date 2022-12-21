National Football League NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Seahawks-Chiefs 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Seattle Seahawks (7-7) look to snap out of a funk Saturday against a former NFL division rival, the 11-3 Kansas City Chiefs.

After a hot start, Seattle has lost four of its past five games to tumble into second place in the NFC West Division. The Seahawks have a 30% chance of making the postseason after being at 55% a week earlier.

The Seahawks were in the AFC West along with the Chiefs from 1977-2001. The Chiefs lead the all-time series 33-19, but the Seahawks won the most recent meeting 38-31 in 2018.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Seahawks-Chiefs game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Is Patrick Mahomes' greatness being taken for granted? Colin Cowherd breaks down how Patrick Mahomes compares to LeBron James with just a simple eye test.

Seahawks at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -10 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Seahawks +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

I feel confident the Chiefs will cover any game where they are a short favorite of three points or fewer. And I certainly expect them to cover in those rare instances when they're underdogs. However, if the Chiefs are favored by more than a touchdown, take the other side.

Kansas City failed to cover nine points against the Broncos two weekends ago, getting out to a 27-0 lead before holding on to win by six. Last weekend, the Chiefs were 14.5-point favorites at Houston, and it took overtime for them to escape with a victory. A month ago, the Rams went to Arrowhead, catching anywhere from 15 to 16.5 points without Matt Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald. The Chiefs won, but it was an ugly 26-10.

I do not know why the Chiefs play this way against inferior opponents, but it has been a trend for years. Turnovers, lackadaisical game plans, poor red zone offense and lack of defense make these games closer than they should be.

Seattle is coming to town, and the Seahawks need a win to keep themselves afloat in the NFC playoff race. And while Seattle hasn’t played well on offense in the last month, the Hawks can still move the ball on the Chiefs defense. KC's defense allows everyone to move the ball. That unit is ranked 24th in defensive DVOA. Even if the Chiefs do their thing and post a score in the low 30s, their defense will allow points to a desperate Seattle Seahawks squad.

I will take the Seahawks to cover.

PICK: Seahawks (+10 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 10 points (or win outright)

