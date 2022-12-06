National Football League Super Bowl odds: Lines for every team; Bills favored to win it all 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The injury to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has affected the team's odds to win the Super Bowl.

Garoppolo suffered what was described as a season-ending broken left foot on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. But coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that it's possible Garoppolo didn't break his foot. No official medical update has been provided.

Because of Garoppolo's injury, the 49ers, whose five-game winning streak pushed them to the top of the NFC West Division standings, saw their Super Bowl odds drop to +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total) after being at +650 heading into the Miami game.

The Buffalo Bills remain the betting favorite. The Bills have won three in a row by a combined 25 points as their odds dropped to +350 from +400.

The odds for the Kansas City Chiefs to win it all slipped slightly to +500 from +400 after Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFL's best record at 11-1 and are at +500 to win it all after being at +650 the week before.

The Dallas Cowboys – "America's Team" – continue to be popular with bettors as their odds to win the Super Bowl dropped to +700 from +900 after winning for the fifth time in six games.

After beating the Chiefs, the Bengals saw their title odds shorten to +1200 from +1600.

The Dolphins' odds took a tumble to +2000 from +1400 after the loss to the 49ers.

Two teams who were at +2500 last week – the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers – saw their title lines take a major hit. The Titans are at +4000 after their second consecutive loss, and the Chargers – losers of four of their past six games – fell to +8000.

As for everyone else, here are the NFL futures odds at FOX Bet for every team to win the Super Bowl.

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVII *

Buffalo Bills : +350 ( bet $10 to win $45 total )

Kansas City Chiefs : +500 ( bet $10 to win $60 total )

Philadelphia Eagles: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Dallas Cowboys : +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

San Francisco 49ers +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Cincinnati Bengals : +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Minnesota Vikings : +1800 ( bet $10 to win $190 total )

Tampa Bay Buccaneers : +1800 ( bet $10 to win $190 total )

Miami Dolphins : +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Baltimore Ravens : +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Tennessee Titans : +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Seattle Seahawks: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Los Angeles Chargers : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

New York Jets : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Washington Commanders : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

New England Patriots : +13000 ( bet $10 to win $1,310 total )

Cleveland Browns: +13000 ( bet $10 to win $1,310 total )

New York Giants : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

New Orleans Saints : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Green Bay Packers : +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

Detroit Lions : +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

Las Vegas Raiders : +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

Pittsburgh Steelers : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Carolina Panthers : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Atlanta Falcons : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Jacksonville Jaguars : 30000 ( bet $10 to win $3,010 total )

Arizona Cardinals : +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

Los Angeles Rams : +80000 ( bet $10 to win $8,010 total )

Indianapolis Colts: +95000 (bet $10 to win $9,510 total)

Denver Broncos : +95000 ( bet $10 to win $9,510 total )

* odds as of 12/6/2022

