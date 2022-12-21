National Football League NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Lions-Panthers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Detroit Lions will square off against the Carolina Panthers in a Week 16 NFL matchup.

The Lions defeated the New York Jets in Week 15, while the Panthers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their matchup.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Lions-Panthers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Lions at Panthers (1 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Lions -2.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Lions -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Panthers +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

The Lions have covered seven straight games, and they’re firmly in the playoff mix. They have to go outdoors again, where Jared Goff has just three TD passes in six non-dome games.

The run defense totally bottled up New York (22 carries, 50 yards), and if it can do that to Carolina, the Panthers' offense will struggle.

Detroit laying points on the road is fascinating - this is, after all, a Lions team that nearly just lost to the Jets. And temperatures are expected to be below 30 degrees, maybe dipping into the teens. Sam Darnold was roughed up last week by the Steelers, and if Carolina can't protect him against Aidan Hutchinson, it will be another long afternoon.

Jared Goff last threw an interception on November 6th, and he hasn't been sacked in three of his last five games. Can the good fortune continue?

I think the Panthers will keep this one close, as they've looked competitive the last few weeks. Look for Goff to struggle on the road and in the cold. The clock strikes midnight for the Lions.

PICK: Panthers (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

