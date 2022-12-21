National Football League NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Jaguars-Jets 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Jacksonville Jaguars square off against the New York Jets in a Week 16 NFL matchup.

The Jaguars were victorious against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15, while the Jets were defeated by the Detroit Lions in their matchup.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Jaguars-Jets game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Robert Saleh defends Zach Wilson despite struggles and benching him Zach Wilson will start again for the New York Jets against the Jacksonville Jaguars after ruling out Mike White with a rib injury.

Jaguars at Jets (8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Jets -1.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Jets -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Jaguars -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

If you’re reading this, you presumably are tracking line movement all week, and how’s this for you: The Jets weren’t expected to get Mike White back from his rib injury, and Zach Wilson was expected to start. When the team announced it Tuesday morning … the market didn’t budge. The Jets are still 1-point favorites at home against the surging Jaguars. Hm.

Jacksonville lost LT Cam Robinson for the season, which might be bad news against the Jets, who have a relentless pass rush. The problem is defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was injured last week, the pass rush fell apart and they couldn’t sack Jared Goff once. It’s unclear if Williams will return this week.

The Jags can win out and make the playoffs; the Jets need to win out and get some help. This is essentially an elimination game. I’d had an incredible run betting the Jets ATS this season before the difficult Detroit result, a game they led with two minutes left and just needed a 4th-and-1 stop.

The number has come crashing down from 42 to 37.5. The public is all over Jacksonville, but the line isn’t moving.

PICK: Jets (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

