NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Patriots-Raiders
The New England Patriots are heading to Nevada to square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 15 NFL matchup.
The Patriots are fresh off a victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, while the Raiders were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.
Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Patriots-Raiders game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):
Patriots at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Point spread: Patriots -1.5 (Mascot favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Raiders -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:
The master takes on the apprentice.
Odds are good that Bill Belichick knows most of Josh McDaniels’ tricks, and it’s always dangerous betting against Belichick with an inferior coach. But I just don’t think the Patriots are a good football team right now and the sportsbooks basically agree.
New England is a minimal road favorite for the second straight week and the Pats don’t really have any major on-field edges in this matchup. Las Vegas has a better quarterback, more playmakers and a healthier offensive line.
Obviously, Belichick’s defense is better than Patrick Graham’s, but it’s very difficult to assess how strong the Pats’ unit is when they’ve halted Zach Wilson [twice], Sam Ehlinger and Colt McCoy in the last four victories. Meh.
I think Davante Adams takes the game over in the fourth quarter.
PICK: Raiders (-105 moneyline at FOX Bet) to win outright
