NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Patriots-Raiders
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Patriots-Raiders

2 hours ago

The New England Patriots are heading to Nevada to square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 15 NFL matchup. 

The Patriots are fresh off a victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, while the Raiders were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Patriots-Raiders game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

How Patriots are holding back Mac Jones in his second season

How Patriots are holding back Mac Jones in his second season
Colin Cowherd reacts to the Pats win, then shares his sympathy to the second-year QB.

Patriots at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Patriots -1.5 (Mascot favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Raiders -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

The master takes on the apprentice.

Odds are good that Bill Belichick knows most of Josh McDaniels’ tricks, and it’s always dangerous betting against Belichick with an inferior coach. But I just don’t think the Patriots are a good football team right now and the sportsbooks basically agree.

New England is a minimal road favorite for the second straight week and the Pats don’t really have any major on-field edges in this matchup. Las Vegas has a better quarterback, more playmakers and a healthier offensive line.

Obviously, Belichick’s defense is better than Patrick Graham’s, but it’s very difficult to assess how strong the Pats’ unit is when they’ve halted Zach Wilson [twice], Sam Ehlinger and Colt McCoy in the last four victories. Meh.

I think Davante Adams takes the game over in the fourth quarter.   

PICK: Raiders (-105 moneyline at FOX Bet) to win outright

Herd Hierarchy: Patriots crawl in, Cowboys creep up Colin's Top 10 of Week 15
Colin Cowherd shares his Top 10 squads heading into Week 15, including the New England Patriots making the cut and the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys climbing up the rankings. Did Colin get it right?

