NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Lions-Jets
The Detroit Lions square off against the New York Jets in a Week 15 NFL matchup.
The Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, while the Jets were taken down by the Buffalo Bills in their matchup.
This is a big game with big playoff implications. Who will come out on top?
Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Lions-Jets game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):
RELATED: Week 15 lines
Lions at Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Point spread: Jets -1.5 (Jets favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Jets -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Lions -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:
The Lions are hot, having won five of six, with a close loss to the Bills being the only blemish. And two of those wins came outside — in Chicago and New York, with temperatures in the 30s for both games. This is an entirely different situation, as the Jets are a significantly better defense than both of them.
The top reason you should wait to bet on this game is the status of Quinnen Williams, arguably the best defensive tackle in the NFL. Jared Goff has historically struggled outdoors with pressure up the middle, and it’s a perfect storm if Williams can play.
New York is ninth in the NFL in net yards per play; the Lions are 22nd. The Jets outgained the Vikings by 200 yards in a narrow loss two weeks ago; they held Buffalo to its fewest yards this season in a close loss last week.
I like my Jets in this spot.
PICK: Jets (-105 moneyline at FOX Bet) to win outright
