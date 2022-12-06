National Football League
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Vikings-Lions
National Football League

NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Vikings-Lions

1 hour ago

The 10-2 Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North Division title with a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

A win would officially end a three-year run by the Green Bay Packers as the top team in that NFL division. It will be the first division title for the Vikings since 2017.

The last time the Lions won the division? Ummm, 1993 … 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Vikings-Lions game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Jared Goff's big day carries the Lions over the Jaguars

Jared Goff's big day carries the Lions over the Jaguars
Quarterback Jared Goff and Detroit rolled to 40-14 win over Jacksonville.

RELATED: Sportsbooks win thanks to Eagles, Bengals

Vikings at Lions (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Lions -2.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Lions -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Vikings +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Detroit Lions
DET

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

There’s a reason the Lions are favored here.

Bookmakers are basically saying the Vikings are lucky with their 10-2 record and +10 point differential. Minnesota has somehow won nine straight games by one score, which is almost mathematically impossible. And they’ve been outgained in a handful of those, including Sunday’s victory over the Jets. New York racked up almost 500 yards of offense in defeat.

Meanwhile, Detroit has covered five straight games (4-1 straight up over that stretch), thanks to a dangerous offense that’s getting healthier by the minute. The offensive line is all healed up and Jared Goff has his full cupboard of playmakers back. The Lions should shred a very overrated Vikings defense.

Lay this before it gets to 3.

PICK: Lions (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Chiefs-Broncos
National Football League

NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Chiefs-Broncos

1 hour ago
Super Bowl odds: Lines for every team; Bills favored to win it all
National Football League

Super Bowl odds: Lines for every team; Bills favored to win it all

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 14: Chargers are shocking, Eagles are flocking, more best bets
National Football League

NFL odds Week 14: Chargers are shocking, Eagles are flocking, more best bets

1 hour ago
Kid gloves for Tua Tagovailoa? Is Mike White the Jets' future? AFC East analysis
National Football League

Kid gloves for Tua Tagovailoa? Is Mike White the Jets' future? AFC East analysis

1 hour ago
Jerry Jones: Cowboys will only sign OBJ if 'it will improve this team now'
National Football League

Jerry Jones: Cowboys will only sign OBJ if 'it will improve this team now'

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes