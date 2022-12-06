National Football League NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Vikings-Lions 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 10-2 Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North Division title with a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

A win would officially end a three-year run by the Green Bay Packers as the top team in that NFL division. It will be the first division title for the Vikings since 2017.

The last time the Lions won the division? Ummm, 1993 …

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Vikings-Lions game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Vikings at Lions (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Lions -2.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Lions -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Vikings +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

There’s a reason the Lions are favored here.

Bookmakers are basically saying the Vikings are lucky with their 10-2 record and +10 point differential. Minnesota has somehow won nine straight games by one score, which is almost mathematically impossible. And they’ve been outgained in a handful of those, including Sunday’s victory over the Jets. New York racked up almost 500 yards of offense in defeat.

Meanwhile, Detroit has covered five straight games (4-1 straight up over that stretch), thanks to a dangerous offense that’s getting healthier by the minute. The offensive line is all healed up and Jared Goff has his full cupboard of playmakers back. The Lions should shred a very overrated Vikings defense.

Lay this before it gets to 3.

PICK: Lions (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

