NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Dolphins-Chargers

The Miami Dolphins head to Cali in Week 14 of the NFL season to face the Los Angles Chargers.

Both of these teams lost in Week 13. The Dolphins were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers, while the Chargers fell to the Las Vegas Raiders in their weekend matchup.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Dolphins-Chargers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Dolphins at Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Dolphins -3 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Chargers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

Tua Tagovailoa is coming off his worst game of the season against the 49ers' elite defense, but he should have much more success against a Chargers secondary that just got lit up by Davante Adams.

The Chargers still can't stop the run (30th in efficiency), so Miami will set up deep passes to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle by hammering Jeff Wilson into the soft Chargers line.

So why is this line so short?

It is the second straight game on the West Coast for the Dolphins, and they're staying in California rather than making the cross-country trek home. Also, Miami's biggest game of the season looms next week in Buffalo.

The guess here is Miami will be the choice of professional gamblers, as their offense should return to form indoors against the Chargers, who are down expensive offseason acquisition J.C. Jackson, and their top cornerback, Asante Samuel Jr, grades out as the 90th cornerback out of 119.

Even with that all said, I like Justin Herbert & Co. to keep this game close. The Chargers are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs, so this is a must win for them. Look for them to go all out in this one.

The Chargers are 6-2 against teams with a losing record and 0-4 against teams with a winning record. They would receive a huge boost if Joey Bosa returned from the groin injury he suffered in Week 3.

There will be many, many points.

PICK: Chargers (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

