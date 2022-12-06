National Football League
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Dolphins-Chargers
National Football League

NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Dolphins-Chargers

1 hour ago

The Miami Dolphins head to Cali in Week 14 of the NFL season to face the Los Angles Chargers

Both of these teams lost in Week 13. The Dolphins were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers, while the Chargers fell to the Las Vegas Raiders in their weekend matchup.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Dolphins-Chargers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa talks about being self critical and what it took to be 'the guy' in Miami

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa talks about being self critical and what it took to be 'the guy' in Miami
Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa talks with Charissa Thompson.

RELATED: Week 14 lines

Dolphins at Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Dolphins -3 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Chargers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Tua Tagovailoa is coming off his worst game of the season against the 49ers' elite defense, but he should have much more success against a Chargers secondary that just got lit up by Davante Adams

The Chargers still can't stop the run (30th in efficiency), so Miami will set up deep passes to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle by hammering Jeff Wilson into the soft Chargers line. 

So why is this line so short?

It is the second straight game on the West Coast for the Dolphins, and they're staying in California rather than making the cross-country trek home. Also, Miami's biggest game of the season looms next week in Buffalo

The guess here is Miami will be the choice of professional gamblers, as their offense should return to form indoors against the Chargers, who are down expensive offseason acquisition J.C. Jackson, and their top cornerback, Asante Samuel Jr, grades out as the 90th cornerback out of 119. 

Even with that all said, I like Justin Herbert & Co. to keep this game close. The Chargers are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs, so this is a must win for them. Look for them to go all out in this one.

The Chargers are 6-2 against teams with a losing record and 0-4 against teams with a winning record. They would receive a huge boost if Joey Bosa returned from the groin injury he suffered in Week 3. 

There will be many, many points.

PICK: Chargers (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Was Cowboys 54-19 win vs. Colts in Week 13 something OR nothing?

Was Cowboys 54-19 win vs. Colts in Week 13 something OR nothing?
David Helman discusses whether America's Team's win over the Colts was something or nothing.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Super Bowl odds: Futures for every team; Chiefs new co-favorites to win it all
National Football League

Super Bowl odds: Futures for every team; Chiefs new co-favorites to win it all

13 mins ago
Jerry Jones: Cowboys will only sign OBJ if 'it will improve this team now'
National Football League

Jerry Jones: Cowboys will only sign OBJ if 'it will improve this team now'

30 mins ago
Lamar Jackson has sprained PCL, likely to miss Ravens-Steelers game: Report
National Football League

Lamar Jackson has sprained PCL, likely to miss Ravens-Steelers game: Report

1 hour ago
Tennessee Titans fire general manager John Robinson
National Football League

Tennessee Titans fire general manager John Robinson

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Buccaneers-49ers
National Football League

NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Buccaneers-49ers

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes